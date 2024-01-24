 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Palworld’s future includes crossplay, PVP, according to new roadmap

Developer Pocketpair outlines the future of Palworld

By Nicole Carpenter
Three Palworld characters fly on Pals Image: Pocketpair
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Palworld has been in early access for mere days, but is already shaping up to be one of 2024’s biggest releases; the game tops Steam’s concurrent player list and has sold more than 7 million copies in just five days. Following these early successes, developer Pocketpair outlined the future of Palworld on Wednesday with an early access roadmap that prioritizes bugs and other critical issues, as well as quality-of-life changes like Xbox and Steam crossplay. New Pals and other features are expected down the line, too.

Pocketpair said it’s first going to address the “numerous bugs” that players have found, like problems with loading screens and world date rollbacks. There are other vague changes planned, like “key configuration improvements” and “improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.” No word on whether these implementations also include adjustments to the problems on Steam Deck, of which there are many.

But eager Palworld players will likely be most excited to see the Pocketpair’s planned feature additions. Here’s the list, straight from Pocketpair:

　・PvP

　・Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

　・Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

　・Steam-Xbox Crossplay

　・Various Xbox Feature Improvements

　・Server Transfers and Migrations

　・Improvements to the Building System

　・New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies

Several of these features, like the other changes, are pretty vague. But there are some solid promises for the future of Palworld, like crossplay between Xbox and Steam. (Crossplay is currently available only for Xbox and Windows PC players not using Steam.) PvP — or player vs. player — is on the list too, for both humans and Pals, it seems. In the future, you may be able to not only adventure with your friends, but fight them, too.

Pocketpair hasn’t outlined a timeline for these adjustments, but it’s likely it’s currently working on the major bug fixes. As with any early access game, there’s a lot to tweak.

