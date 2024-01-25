Palworld players warn of Pal-stealing hack as developers apologize for cheating problem

Nefarious Palworld players are causing mayhem on the game’s public servers. On Thursday, Palworld developer Pocketpair posted an apology to the game’s Steam page, pledging to “focus even more on security” in an attempt to rid Palworld of its cheating problem. Though Pocketpair has confirmed cheating on its official server, it noted that it’s hard to prevent all cheating “immediately,” though it will issue a patch “as soon as it is ready.”

“We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind,” a Pocketpair representative wrote on Steam. “We sincerely apologize to all players who have been affected by this incident. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.”

Pocketpair’s apology comes after Palworld players have taken to social media and forums to warn other players about exploits, including a hack that allegedly lets players steal tamed Pals. Some players believe that particular exploit is due to an unreleased item, the Radar Sphere, that’s being spawned into the game. Other players are reporting that they’re being killed by other players in-game, something that’s currently not supposed to happen — PvP is coming to the game, but isn’t there yet. Several players have said they’ve had their bases attacked and destroyed by people breaking into servers, too. Describing an incident on Reddit, a player wrote that another person force-joined their guild on an official server, made themself guild master, destroyed the base, then dropped resources to make up for the losses. Several other players reported similar attacks.

There’s no timeline for when these exploits will be fixed, so be careful with your Pals.