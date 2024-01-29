 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PlayStation’s new State of Play showcase coming Jan. 31

40 minutes, 15 games

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 31, the company said in an announcement on the PlayStation Blog. The showcase will focus on updates to games coming to PlayStation platforms, including PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 in 2024 “and beyond.”

January’s State of Play will start at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, and can be streamed live via PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. The show is expected to run for 40 minutes and cover more than 15 games.

Viewers can expect “extended looks” at Shift Up’s Stellar Blade (formerly known as Project Eve) and Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, said PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

Other 2024 games that could make appearances include Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, and Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Sony may also offer updates on games revealed at last year’s PlayStation Showcase that are further out, including Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, Bungie’s Marathon, and Firewalk Studios’ Concord.

Early reporting on Sony’s plans indicate that PlayStation fans may also get a look at a remastered version of Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn — which Sony is adapting into a live-action horror film — and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2.

