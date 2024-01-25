 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sydney Sweeney is a pregnant nun in this convent-set horror movie

Sydney’s the chosen one, but that doesn’t seem like a good thing

By Austen Goslin
Sydney Sweeney is more than happy to throw herself deep into the genre-movie pool and we’re all better for it. With rom-coms already under her belt, as well as an erotic thriller, and soon a superhero movie, she’s now turning to the old classic of convent horror. The first trailer for her new movie Immaculate was released on Thursday and it looks like a creepy and weird throwback to horror movies of the past.

In Immaculate, Sweeney plays a nun who mysteriously becomes pregnant. This is worrying for at least a few different reasons, including the fact that she doesn’t know how it happened, and that the priests in her convent declare that her conception must be a miracle and that the child she’s having must be supernaturally blessed, if not the return of Christ himself. But it seems that not everyone thinks this child will be a gift from heaven.

The trailer is full of bad vibes, including horrifying shots of red-masked figures in robes and violent encounters that prove a conspiracy is afoot. The trailer also has plenty of sleaze, a touchstone of the convent horror genre and not surprising from the director of the fun and underrated erotic thriller The Voyeurs from 2021 — which also starred Sweeney.

Immaculate is set to arrive in theaters on March 22.

