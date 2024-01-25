How to breed Pals in Palworld

All of the Pals in Palworld can breed with each other, which means there are thousands of combinations in the game that will spit out different Pals depending on who you set up. Breeding in Palworld isn’t super complex, but you’ll need to be mindful of what you’re breeding in order to get the results you want.

There are also some subspecies of Pals that you can almost only get from breeding.

To start breeding in Palworld, you’ll need a breeding farm, some cake, and two Pals. Below, we detail how Palworld breeding works and how to unlock breeding, and list some breeding combos that result in subspecies.

How breeding works in Palworld

After building a breeding farm (see below), place one female and one male Pal in the farm, along with at least one cake in the chest that’s attached to the farm. For each cake in the chest, the two Pals will produce one egg. Any cake placed into the farm chest will not go bad (the way food usually does), so you can make tons of cake and leave it in there.

Any Pals you breed have a change to pass down their passive skills. So if your Pal has the “work slave” skill, there’s a chance their child will, too. It’s not guaranteed, but this is a good way to breed particularly powerful Pals. You can see our example below, where our Menasting child adopted traits from its parents (Elizabee and Helzephyr) while also hatching with its own trait, “conceited,” that came from neither of the two parents.

The Pal that comes out of the egg is not random, but from an in-game formula that takes a hidden power level value assigned to each Pal. While I won’t get into the details here, you can see more explanation on the Palworld Wiki, but just know that it essentially makes it so you can’t breed two early-game Pals and get an end-game Pal.

Once the Pals are all done breeding, they’ll produce an egg that you can stick into an egg incubator.

How to unlock the breeding farm in Palworld

Once you hit level 19, you’ll be able to unlock the breeding farm from your technology tree. It takes 100 wood, 20 stone, and 50 fiber to build one.

Note that the breeding farm is quite big, so if you didn’t build your base on a flat area, you may have a hard time finding a spot for it.

How to make cake in Palworld

You’ll need to make flour, so make sure you make a mill, which unlocks at level 15. Build one of these with 50 wood and 50 stone. Insert any wheat you farmed using your wheat plantation (another level 15 unlock that you have to build to upgrade your base) to make flour.

At level 17, you’ll unlock a cooking pot, which can be built using 20 wood, 15 ingots, and 3 flame organs. You need this to make cake, since it can’t be made over the beginner campfire.

Once you have all of that, you can make a cake in your cooking pot using five flour, eight red berries, seven milk, eight eggs, and two honey.

You can get honey from catching or killing Cinnamoths, but we recommend catching a Beegarde or two and putting them in a ranch at your base, since they’ll constantly produce honey for you. The earliest place we were able to spot a Beegarde was north of the Lake Center fast travel point, marked below:

There are significantly more Beegarde if you keep traveling north towards the second boss tower (in that snowy area on the above map), but they will be higher leveled, so be careful.

Palworld breeding combos

There are so many breeding combinations in this game that if we listed them all out, I think the spreadsheet would crash the page. So rather than us doing that, we’ll refer to you this great breeding calculator made by blahable on Reddit. This has all the information you’d ever want, whether you’re trying to calculate how to make a specific Pal or you’re trying to figure out what two Pals would make.

However, if you’re just looking for a list of the combinations to get Pal subspecies, we got you:

Palworld breeding combos for subspecies Parent 1 Parent 2 Child Parent 1 Parent 2 Child Jolthog Pengullet Jolthog Cryst Mau Pengullet Mau Cryst Gobfin Rooby Gobfin Ignis Hangyu Swee Hangyu Cryst Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Eikthyrdeer Terra Incineram Maraith Incineram Noct Leezpunk Flambelle Leezpunk Ignis Robinquill Fuddler Robinquill Terra Pyrin Katress Pyrin Noct Dinossom Rayhound Dinossom Lux Surfent Dumud Surfent Terra Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua Blazehowl Felbat Blazehowl Noct Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux Broncherry Fuack Broncherry Aqua Reptyro Foxcicle Ice Reptyro Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Kingpaca Mammorest Wumpo Mammorest Cryst Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Lyleen Menasting Lyleen Noct Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide, a Pals list, and a type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, sulfur, and wheat seeds. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too, in addition to lists of all flying mounts and tower boss locations.