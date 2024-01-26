Atlantis joins the latest expansion to Disney Lorcana

The latest trailer for the third expansion for Disney Lorcana, Into the Inklands, has just revealed upcoming cast members for when it launches at local game stores on Feb. 23. In addition to new mechanics, players can expect to find characters like Audrey Ramirez from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Scrooge McDuck from Ducktales, and Kit Cloudkicker from Talespin. The new expansion will also feature the first legendary card to appear in Disney Lorcana, with Scrooge McDuck’s Lucky Dime.

It's awesome to see that Ravensburger isn’t afraid to dive into the deep end of the Disney vault for inspiration. While I’m not holding my breath for an expansion featuring characters from The Black Cauldron anytime soon, seeing some new art that includes the eccentric cast from Atlantis has definitely piqued my interest in the growing TCG.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this new expansion as quickly as possible, you’ll have to head over to your local game store, which will have Into the Inklands available in its various formats starting Feb. 23. However, if you’re shopping through online retailers like Amazon and ShopDisney, you’ll need to wait until Mar. 8.

As with the previous Lorcana expansion, Into the Inklands will launch with a variety of available formats, including Starter Decks, Booster Packs, Gift Boxes, and an Illumineer’s Trove. While pre-order details for the expansion aren’t currently available, you can find a list of its different products below.

Into the Inklands Starter Decks

The two new preconstructed starter decks launching with Into the Inklands contain 60 cards, including a pair of foil cards featuring the characters showcased on the front of the package. Inside each box, you’ll also find a rulebook, 11 game tokens, and a single booster pack with 12 random cards.

Into the Inklands Booster Packs

As with with previous Disney Lorcana booster packs, each booster pack for Into the Inklands contains 12 randomized cards broken down into the following rarities:

6 common

3 uncommon

2 rare, super rare, or legendary cards

1 foil card (random rarity level)

Into the Inklands Gift Set

The Gift Set for Into the Inklands contains a combination of collectible goodies and new cards to introduce into your existing Lorcana library.

2 Oversized foil cards

2 Playable foil cards

34 Damage counters

4 Booster packs

2 Lore tracker tokens

Into the Inklands Illumineer’s Trove

The new Ilumineer’s Trove for Into the Inklands pairs a healthy number of booster packs and accessories with a self-contained storage solution.

1 Card storage box

6 Card Dividers

8 Booster packs

6 Damage-counter dice

1 Lore counter

Into the Inklands accessories

As with its previous releases, Ravensburger plans to launch Into the Inklands with its own collection of accessories, including card sleeves, deck boxes, and playmats themed after characters making an appearance in the new expansion.