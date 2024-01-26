 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ahem, look at the Dune 2 popcorn bucket

I’m sure people online are being totally normal about this :)

By Petrana Radulovic
The Dune 2 popcorn bucket, which is a flesh-colored worm with an appendage-lined orfice Photo: Cris Parker
Nothing says “I’m a huge fan of this popular movie!” quite like the theater-exclusive popcorn bucket that you can purchase at the concession stand. The Wonka bucket came in the shape of the chocolatier’s iconic hat, while Barbie’s was naturally a pink convertible. These things can get kinda pricey, but when you’re a hardcore fan, you do what you must.

And if you’re a fan of the Dune franchise, you might be motivated to go the extra mile. YouTuber Cris Parker posted a picture of the alleged Dune 2 popcorn buckets... and they sure are something!

...it’s supposed to be one of the big worms! Get it? Haha! It totally does not look like something else. And, of course, people on the internet are acting totally normal about the gaping orifice. ...right?

Ahem. Crude jokes aside, the idea of sticking your hand into the tendrils just seems very off-putting! How are you supposed to maximize your popcorn intake if you have to navigate increasingly buttery appendages? At least when you bring it home, you’ll get a very hot conversation starter.

Before you get your hopes up, though, it should be acknowledged that there has been no official announcement of the Dune 2 popcorn bucket. And considering the French writing in this picture, it could be an international-only merch drop. Or it could be a fun fan-made gag. Whatever the origin, the Dune 2 popcorn bucket is out there in the world and taking on a life of its own.

Dune 2 is out in theaters on March 13. No word on when or if the popcorn buckets will be available just yet.

