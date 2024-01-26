Pokémon Go ‘Taken Treasures’ event, Timed Research guide

Pokémon Go is refreshing the Team Rocket encounters in the latest event, “Taken Treasure,” which runs from Jan. 27 until Feb. 1.

The event has the usual Team Go Rocket event bonuses that we’re used to seeing: Team Go Rocket balloons will appear once every three hours and you can use Charged TMs to remove the move Frustration from shadow Pokémon.

In addition to this, all the Team Go Rocket leaders and Giovanni have new Pokémon lineups.

For the non-shadow Pokémon lovers, this event also adds Varoom, which can be hatched out of 12 km eggs.

Below, we list all the event perks and Timed Research for Pokémon Go’s “Taken Treasures” event.

Pokémon Go ‘Taken Treasure’ event Timed Research

This research is ticketed only. You’ll need to pay $4.99 for the research in the shop. We don’t really think this research is worth it due to the timed nature of it. It’s only worth buying if you really want the special pose you get for completing it.

Note that you need to finish this research before Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. in your local time or else you will lose out on the rewards.

Step 1 of 4

Spin 10 PokéStops (25 Poké Balls)

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket grunts (Bruxish encounter)

Make 20 curveball throws (15 Great Balls)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Egg Incubator, 1,000 XP

Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Pokémon (5 Hyper Potions)

Transfer 25 Pokémon (Scraggy encounter)

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket grunts (5 Revives)

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 2,000 XP

Step 3 of 4

Make 30 curveball throws (5 Max Revives)

Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket grunts (Weezing encounter)

Catch 5 shadow Pokémon (5 Max Potions)

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 3,000 XP

Step 4 of 4

Transfer 30 Pokémon (3 Fast TMs)

Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket grunts (Vullaby encounter)

Purify 10 shadow Pokémon (3 Charged TMs)

Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, 1 Boss Pose, 4,000 XP

Pokémon Go ‘Taken Treasure’ event Field Research Tasks

Spinning PokéStops and gyms during the event period may yield one of these tasks:

Catch a shadow Pokémon (1 Mystery Component)

Defeat 1 Team Go Rocket grunt (Ekans, Koffing, Poochyena, or Croagunk encounter)

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts (Paldean Wooper, Scraggy, Mareanie, Bruxish, or Nymble encounter)

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (Hisuian Qwilfish or Sableye encounter)

Purify 3 shadow Pokémon (1 Fast or Charged TM)

Pokémon Go ‘Taken Treasure’ event raid targets

These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event period: