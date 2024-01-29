 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pro gamer furry SonicFox has a cute cameo in Lil Nas X documentary

Oh, and Madonna makes an appearance too

By Maddy Myers
Dominique&nbsp;“SonicFox” McLean (left), wearing their full fur suit, poses with a concert-goer (right) at a Lil Nax X concert Image: Max
Maddy Myers has run Polygon’s games section since 2020 as deputy editor. She has worked in games journalism since 2007, at Kotaku, The Mary Sue, and the Boston Phoenix.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary about the queer pop star that made its streaming debut on Max on Jan. 27, features gaming’s most famous furry in a couple of cameos. Six-time Evo champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean makes multiple appearances in their full fursuit, albeit with no introduction on the part of the film — but we’d recognize that blue-and-orange fur anywhere.

SonicFox has long been a fan of Lil Nas X, and vice versa, with the pop star actually inviting the fighting game phenom on stage during a New York City concert in October 2022. Long Live Montero includes some very brief footage of this moment as part of a montage of Lil Nas X interacting with his fans.

The documentary also includes copious B-roll of fans dancing and showing off their concert-going outfits, with SonicFox (and a couple of other furries) appearing in multiple shots. Again, the documentary doesn’t introduce or name SonicFox; fans will simply have to recognize them from looks alone. That won’t be hard, though — SonicFox’s distinctive fursuit has appeared on many a tournament stage before.

SonicFox (right) stands slightly in front of another furry (left), with both looking into the camera for the Lil Nas X documentary Image: Max

There are other cameos in Long Live Montero — like Madonna, for example — but SonicFox and Lil Nas X is a celebrity friendship that felt truly destined. They may hail from completely different industries, but Lil Nas X and SonicFox are both icons for Black and queer people who have each achieved extraordinary things at a very young age (24 and 25, respectively). They are both unabashedly themselves in public, no matter what that public might think about that — and that energy is infectious in the best possible way.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is all about that vibe and so much more. You can stream it now on Max.

