Pro gamer furry SonicFox has a cute cameo in Lil Nas X documentary

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary about the queer pop star that made its streaming debut on Max on Jan. 27, features gaming’s most famous furry in a couple of cameos. Six-time Evo champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean makes multiple appearances in their full fursuit, albeit with no introduction on the part of the film — but we’d recognize that blue-and-orange fur anywhere.

SonicFox has long been a fan of Lil Nas X, and vice versa, with the pop star actually inviting the fighting game phenom on stage during a New York City concert in October 2022. Long Live Montero includes some very brief footage of this moment as part of a montage of Lil Nas X interacting with his fans.

Got him saying it from a different angle! pic.twitter.com/pvDubOdrZV — Sabray (@serketron) October 24, 2022

The documentary also includes copious B-roll of fans dancing and showing off their concert-going outfits, with SonicFox (and a couple of other furries) appearing in multiple shots. Again, the documentary doesn’t introduce or name SonicFox; fans will simply have to recognize them from looks alone. That won’t be hard, though — SonicFox’s distinctive fursuit has appeared on many a tournament stage before.

There are other cameos in Long Live Montero — like Madonna, for example — but SonicFox and Lil Nas X is a celebrity friendship that felt truly destined. They may hail from completely different industries, but Lil Nas X and SonicFox are both icons for Black and queer people who have each achieved extraordinary things at a very young age (24 and 25, respectively). They are both unabashedly themselves in public, no matter what that public might think about that — and that energy is infectious in the best possible way.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is all about that vibe and so much more. You can stream it now on Max.