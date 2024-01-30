 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yes, there is a post-credits scene for Percy Jackson

The fate of one important (and horrible) character revealed

By Petrana Radulovic
Annabeth, Percy, and Grover looking up at something in a still from Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The finale episode of the first season of Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series finishes up the adaptation of The Lightning Thief with a fight on the beach, a traitor revealed, and a teary reunion.

Previous episodes ended with a post-credits tease of what comes next, but is there a preview for season 2? No, but there is a little post-credits scene that shows the fate of one important character.

[Ed. note: This post contains major spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians (as well as the book and first movie).]

Percy running in a still from Percy Jackson season 1

In the post-credits scene, Sally Jackson’s scumbag ex-husband Gabe (Timm Sharp) tries to get inside her apartment while on the phone with his lawyer. She wisely changed the locks, though, so he can’t get in. But he spots a package on the Jacksons’ doorstep and decides to open it. This happens to be a return-to-sender package, addressed to Percy — aka the one containing Medusa’s severed head.

He opens it, looks directly inside, and immediately gets turned to stone. Get wrecked, Gabe.

Gabe doesn’t appear in any of the books after the first one, and considering the only reason Sally married him is because his gross mortal-stink masked Percy’s scent from monsters, it’s no one’s loss. In fact, we’re all pretty glad to see him out of the way.

Gabe leans in a doorway, leering at Sally and Percy in a screenshot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

This is actually similar to the infamous movie’s post-credits scene, where Gabe returns to the apartment to pack up his stuff. He goes to the kitchen to get a beer, only to find the fridge locked and a note from Percy saying that no one should open the fridge. Unperturbed, Gabe smashes open the lock — and then is frozen by Medusa’s head.

Yet, somehow, neither of these versions is anywhere near as deliciously brutal as his fate in the book series. In the books, it’s actually Sally who uses the head to freeze Gabe and then sells his petrified corpse as a sculpture. It’s a big hit in the art world, and she uses the proceeds to put down a deposit for a new apartment and fund a semester of tuition at NYU, where she goes on to study writing. She reports Gabe as missing, but he never turns up! (“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks plays in the background.)

Word’s out on if Sally will find the frozen Gabe and profit off him in the show, but she definitely deserves to make a splash in the art world and finance her passion for writing.

All episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available on Disney Plus now. Here’s everything we know about season 2.

