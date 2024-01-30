Universal reveals new Mario, How to Train Your Dragon, and Harry Potter theme park

Universal Epic Universe in Orlando is slated to open in 2025 — and when it does, the theme park will include five different immersive worlds, making it nearly double the size of Universal Orlando Resort, according to Universal Destinations and Experiences CEO Mark Woodbury in an announcement video published Tuesday.

The five different worlds, with “more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences,” according to a news release, are: Celestial Park, Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Each of these worlds is accessible through a “portal” that leads into the themed lands.

Adventure awaits! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, one of the five immersive worlds is opening at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. #EpicUniverse https://t.co/tpcR5lWnf6 pic.twitter.com/0A3ECtSblV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 30, 2024

Here’s how Universal describes them:

Celestial Park: Step into a lush, green world where thrills, entertainment, dining and shopping lead all who enter on an exhilarating journey of discovery.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic: From 1920s Paris to the 1990s British Ministry, explore international wizarding communities and the magic that connects them in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.

Super Nintendo World: At Super Nintendo World, you’ll experience a new way to play, from challenging Bowser on the Mario Kart ride to venturing through Donkey Kong Country and so much more.

How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk: Take to the skies and soar with dragons as you explore the colorful Viking village at the heart of Berk. Take part in wild boat battles, feast like a Viking, and more.

Dark Universe: From the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to a shadowy landscape where monsters roam, Dark Universe is a world of myth and mystery.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park. Universal Epic Universe opens 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. #EpicUniverse



Click the link to learn more: https://t.co/VUcJgK8CAG pic.twitter.com/71CHh9kyRT — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 30, 2024

Universal announced the new Florida theme park in 2019, calling it Universal owner Comcast’s “largest investment in a park.” Universal Epic Universe also includes the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which is essentially inside the park. That’ll open in 2025, too. Universal hasn’t said what the exact date is, however.

The theme park was originally slated to open in 2023, but a delay was announced in 2021. Universal currently has three parks in Orlando: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay water park. In California, it’s got Universal Studios Hollywood, which already has a Super Nintendo World. Universal also has parks in Japan, Singapore, and China.