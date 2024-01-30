Celeste goes full Mario 64 in this free, bite-sized game

Extremely OK Games, the team behind Celeste, delighted fans by releasing a game for free Monday night. The new title is called Celeste64: Fragments of the Mountain and it’s basically a mash-up of the original Celeste game and Super Mario 64. The best part? It’s free. Windows PC users can download it now via Itch.io.

Celeste is the beloved 2D platformer that pairs tough-as-nails gameplay with a moving story about dealing with depression and anxiety. Celeste64: Fragments of the Mountain takes platforming elements from the original 2D game and translates them to 3D. Just like in the original game, you can dash, climb, and use other objects, like platforms, to help jump and navigate tricky platforming.

If you’re jumping into the game, don’t expect to get a full game’s worth of content for free. The developers describe the game as a “small, heartfelt 3D platformer” on the game’s Itch.io page, and say it took about a week to make it. It’s likely the studio is still largely focused on finishing its next new title, Earthblade. Regardless of its size, Celeste64 sure is charming and gives off major Super Mario 64 vibes.

The opening area — which has the same name and theme as the first level of Celeste — has the structure of a level in Super Mario 64. You play as Madeline and you can run around and explore its nooks and crannies to find Strawberries. Even the soundtrack reminds me of tracks from Mario 64 like the theme from Dire Dire Docks.

It’s an absolute gem of a game and sure to tickle the nostalgia of any 3D Mario or Celeste fan. For me personally, I’m just glad to have thoughtful developers like this team, because now I get a bite-sized game to ease my winter woes.