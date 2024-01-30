I’m Commander Shepard, and these are my favorite cosmetics on the Citadel.

Bungie latest crossover event, announced on Tuesday, is with classic Bioware franchise Mass Effect. The Normandy Crew Bundle will be available in the Eververse store starting on Feb. 13, and in contrast to other crossover sets, you’ll be able to pick up some of the cosmetics at no additional cost.

Each Destiny 2 class gets their own armor. Titans will have access to the iconic Shepard N7 armor, while Hunters get the Garrus Vakarian set and Warlocks can pick up a Shadow Broker set based on Liara T’Soni. The armor sets will likely run about 2,000 Silver per class, if it’s anything like previous Bungie crossovers. That’s about $20 per class, or $60 if you want the whole set.

Unlike previous bundles, however, players can also pick up the Alliance Requisitions Bundle — which includes the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, the Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and the Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow — for free.

Some other non-armor Mass Effect-themed cosmetics are Silver only, including the Omni Strike finisher and the Flux Dance emote. It’s unclear how much it’ll cost at this time, but other similar cosmetics run players between 1,000 and 1,200 Silver. These items should still be available for purchase once Season of the Wish ends and The Final Shape expansion debuts.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has done an IP crossover, but it makes much more sense than others. The last one was with The Witcher franchise back in December, which featured Geralt of Rivia-inspired cosmetics armor sets, along with a Ghost shell and ship. They looked great, but Mass Effect is a more natural fit for Destiny.

This announcement also coincides with the launch of Riven’s Wishes quests, which are now available in-game. These are high-risk objectives that players can grab from Mara Sov for the chance to receive Wish Tokens for rewards.

Destiny 2 is getting rid of its season model in favor of an episodic one ahead of the next major expansion, The Final Shape, which is set for a June 4 release. In the meantime, you can check out Moments of Triumph, where players can complete Triumphs and work towards a T-shirt.