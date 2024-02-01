 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans lets the rich eat themselves

Revenge of the ladies who lunch

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
Tom Hollander as Truman Capote in a lounge chair, mustard slacks and a blue jacket from FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Photo: Pari Dukovic/FX
Joshua Rivera (he/him) is an entertainment and culture journalist specializing in film, TV, and video game criticism, the latest stop in a decade-plus career as a critic.

It is exhausting, spending so much energy considering the lives and concerns of rich people in so much of our art. But spare a thought for one of the men who introduced us to such obsessions. Truman Capote wasn’t the first writer to build a career off the window he gave his readers into American high society, but — as FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans seeks to illustrate — he was one of the few to blow up his considerable social capital so spectacularly. That’s what makes it such engrossing television: Here is a man who had amassed all the clout in the world, only to light it ablaze while everyone watched. And no one, not even he, is really sure why.

The second season of one of FX’s many anthology dramas from Ryan Murphy (the first, Bette and Joan, premiered an astonishing seven years ago), Feud focuses on notorious celebrity tabloid scuffles, using them to examine the darker impulses that drive fame and our obsession with it. Capote vs. The Swans is a bit harder to sum up than season 1’s “Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford” hook, but this season’s more immediate and juicy melodrama makes it a little more accessible, even if a viewer finds its subjects more obscure than a pair of Old Hollywood legends.

Capote is likely the name most will be familiar with coming into this season of Feud, simply for his significant literary contributions. While he wrote a number of successful novels, many of which got adapted into film (like Breakfast at Tiffany’s), he skyrocketed to fame with the publication of 1966’s “nonfiction novel” In Cold Blood — arguably the first true-crime hit. Capote vs. The Swans largely takes place in the decade following this success, as the author becomes a fixture of New York high society and ingratiates himself to a cadre of wealthy socialites, the titular Swans.

Three of the Swans — Babe Paley, C.Z Guest, and Slim Keith — stand in an alcove looking ominously off camera in FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Image: FX

It doesn’t last. Capote is a writer, “always listening, always recording,” he reminds them, as excerpts from a novel in progress are published: salacious and thinly veiled accounts of the Swans’ tumultuous personal lives, causing them all to vow revenge. But if the conflict is straightforward, Feud’s exploration of it is anything but.

Leaping forward and backward through time, the series — based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era — constructs a portrait of Capote (Tom Hollander, absolutely disappearing into the role) via mosaic. In one scene he is confidant to women like Babe Paley (Naomi Watts), wife of media tycoon William S. Paley, and Slim Keith (Diane Lane); in the next they are at odds, especially after the publication of his first book excerpt leads to their onetime friend Ann Woodward’s (Demi Moore) death by suicide.

On paper, all of this reads as a prestige soap, lathered on thick. FX’s marketing of Feud doesn’t discourage this; the series is being billed as a story about “The Original Housewives.” The actual execution is far more complicated than that. In its constant flitting about, writer/showrunner Jon Robin Baitz and director Gus Van Sant (who helms most but not all of the series) carefully build a thesis by continually letting its opposing forces define each other, informed by their biases, insecurities, and self-delusion.

Capote, in a white dinner jacket and bow tie, stands above Babe Paley, lounging on a couch in a white dress, as he hands her a cigarette in FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Image: FX

Capote wants to enjoy all the riches of the jet-setting crowd but can never quite stop seeing himself as an observer no matter how much he participates. He is a man fascinated by the secrets of high society, “the dance of old monies co-mingling with the new, all the rules they have … American royalty and the rituals enshrined therein.” And yet he empathizes with the women he uses for kindling, waxing poetic over their “ballerina pain,” the “gnarled feet” behind their performance of perfection.

The Swans are just as compelling in their performances and in their rage: at Capote’s violation of decorum, in their efforts to reassert it, in the homophobia that comes roaring to the surface once the author is no longer of any use to them. It is a collage of self-loathing, a dinner party hosted on the edge of a knife. Capote vs. The Swans ruminates on many things as it explores its central conflict, some deftly, others less so. But in the era of the untouchably wealthy 1%, it strikes a noteworthy chord — one that hearkens to a time in America where the upper class was careful to not let the public know how much of their wealth was a farce, a tightly choreographed dance that led the public to believe they could be like them if they worked hard enough, even as they built the walls so high that none of them would ever be allowed in.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

GTA 5 cheats and codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

If you hustle, you can get the Nintendo Switch for $264

By Alice Jovanée
/ new
A settlement in Against the Storm. It looks like a small collection of buildings around a large, warm hearth.
Play

Against the Storm perfected the city builder by breaking the city builder

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout show has a cast, a creative team, and a soon-ish release date

By Toussaint Egan and Austen Goslin

Squid Game season 2’s first look confirms the game is still going

By Zosha Millman
/ new

14 great games to try if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3

By Joshua Rivera and Polygon Staff
/ new