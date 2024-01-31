Silent Hill 2 remake still in the works, ‘an ultimate challenge’ for devs

Bloober Team and Konami unveiled more details about its upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake during Sony’s first State of Play of 2024, showing us more of what we can expect from the long-suffering Silent Hill franchise. There’s no release date, but Konami simply confirmed that the game is currently in development. Silent Hill 2 was originally slated for 2024, but no date was given during the short trailer.

Since Konami revealed that Bloober Team was developing the Silent Hill 2 remake in 2022, we’ve been waiting for more information on what it would entail. Obviously the graphics have gotten a huge upgrade and some of the character models have gotten makeovers, but what else would be changed or revised for modern sensibilities? From the short clips, it’s still unclear.

However, Bloober Team was the obvious choice for the remake. It makes sense since the studio has been very open about its inspirations, which have included the Silent Hill series. Some of its games, like The Medium and Layers of Fear, featured a lot of Silent Hill 2 DNA specifically.

“Silent Hill 2 was the game that shaped our collective vision at Bloober Team. It’s the game that started us on our adventure in game development,” Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said in a statement following the initial announcement. “Now, we face an ultimate challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the ultimate game into a language that modern players can engage with, whilst at the same time crafting an experience true to the original.”

The remake was just one of many Silent Hill projects that Konami announced way back at the 2022 showcase. The interactive Silent Hill: Ascension has already been released, but we also have Silent Hill: Townfall, developed by No Code; Silent Hill f, from NeoBards Entertainment; and a Return to Silent Hill movie directed by Christophe Gans, who helmed the 2006 Silent Hill movie. At today’s 2024 showcase, fans got to see this Silent Hill 2 footage, preceded by the reveal of Silent Hill: The Short Message, which is free and available now (!!).

Silent Hill fans have been waiting for an update on the franchise since the ill-fated Silent Hills was canceled in 2015. The last mainline game in the series was Silent Hill: Downpour back in 2012, which received mixed reviews.