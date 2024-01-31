After a couple weeks of rumors, Sony finally confirmed that an Until Dawn remaster is in the works at its January 2024 State of Play on Wednesday, with an expected release in 2025.

The trailer features some visually upgraded footage, including a shot of Hayden Panettiere’s character at the end. However, most of it is filled with shots of Until Dawn iconography, including a hot tub, a wet footprint on a hardwood floor, and a creepy dollhouse.

The remaster will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC, although it’s unclear if both versions are set to drop on the same day. Ballistic Moon looks to be handling development. The PC port has been rumored to be developed by Virtuos, an outsourcing studio that has worked on some massive games, including The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

This remaster news comes on the heels of a live-action Until Dawn movie announcement. The film is set to be directed by David F. Sandberg, who broke into the horror mainstream with Lights Out, and who recently directed the two Shazam movies for DC and Warner Bros. It’s just the latest in a long line of PlayStation Productions projects, which include the critical hit show The Last of Us and the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War TV shows.

Until Dawn is a 2015 interactive horror game and slasher movie pastiche about eight friends trapped at an isolated mountain lodge during a blizzard. Your job is to make sure they all survive. The game features branching dialogue and quick-time events that could make or break relationships, or lead to a character’s untimely end.

The game, which stars Hayden Panettiere and a then-unknown Rami Malek, was a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Since its release, Supermassive Games has gone on to craft multiple interactive games, including some in-universe spinoffs. In 2022, the studio released The Quarry, a spiritual sequel to Until Dawn that subjects even more people to slasher-movie-inspired horror.