Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2024

We’re only a month into the year and Netflix has already decided to preview every single one of its 2024 movies. There are more than 50 movies on the slate for Netflix this year, and while most of them don’t have release dates, the streaming company did at least give us a brief preview of what they’re all about.

The list came alongside Netflix’s annual sneak preview trailer, which gave us glimpses of a few movies, and a look at the TV series on the way from the streaming company in 2024 as well. Here’s every movie coming to Netflix in 2024, with official synopses provided by the streamer.

All descriptions via Netflix PR.

Atlas

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Back in Action

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

The Beautiful Game (March 29)

The Beautiful Game follows a team of English homeless footballers, led by their coach Mal (Bill Nighy), who travel from London to Rome to compete in a global annual football tournament - The Homeless World Cup. At the last minute they decide to bring with them a talented striker Vinny (Micheal Ward), but he must confront his own issues and once-promising past, in order to help the team win the cup and move on with his own life. In Rome just as in life, everything’s to play for.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Bitconned (Jan. 1)

Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray’s friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to “get rich quick,” Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work?Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

Blame the Game

A young man meets his new girlfriend’s friends for the first time at their regular game night, putting him under pressure to make a good impression. But then suddenly, her ex shows up as well.

Carry-On

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

The Casagrandes Movie (March 22)

After a surprise family trip to Mexico derails Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she is determined to prove that she’s old enough to do her own thing – even if it means confronting an ancient preteen demigod whose angst has apocalyptic potential.

Code 8 Part II (Feb. 28)

In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant.

Damsel (March 8)

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

The Deliverance

Inspired by a true story, struggling single mom Ebony Jackson (Day) moves her mother and children into a new home, hoping for a fresh start. The move is anything but a housewarming, however. When the family begins to experience demonic occurrences, Ebony finds herself in a spiritual battle between her faith, her life and the souls of her children — a battle that could have deadly consequences for all of them.

Einstein and the Bomb (Feb. 16)

It’s 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population.

Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein’s English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb.

Using Einstein’s words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-dramafrom BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon’s Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein’s life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age.The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond.

A Family Affair

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Family Pack

After discovering a mysterious card game, a family is thrust back in time to a medieval village where they must fend off dangerous werewolves each night.

Ferry 2

After losing everything, Ferry retired for a life below the radar, far away from Brabant. On the surface, he seems to be doing well,surrounded by superficial contacts. But deep down, his inner voice haunts him, preventing true happiness. Ferry’s past is filled with violence, lies, and a trail of betrayal. He battles with his conscience while trying to keep a low profile. Why would our tough yet charming drug lord come out of retirement for one last trick..?

Good Grief (Jan. 5)

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

On January 28, 1985, dozens of the biggest names in music convened at a studio in Los Angeles, checked their ego sat the door and recorded a song to benefit African famine relief that would alter global pop culture history. The Greatest Night in Pop chronicles the massive undertaking to assemble the world’s most impressive supergroup in a world before cell phones and email. That group of artists — led by the song’s co-writers and two of the most significant musicians of the 20th century — Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie — came from different worlds but united to record “We Are the World.” Featuring never-before-seen footage, the film details the early planning stages, including the writing sessions with Richie and Jackson, and goes inside the famed Henson Studios where “We Are the World” was recorded. Many of the artists who were there that legendary evening — Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Smokey Robinson, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick, and Huey Lewis — reminisce alongside musicians, engineers, and production crew about one of the most storied nights in music history. The Greatest Night in Pop was directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by Julia Nottingham, the team behind the acclaimed Bruce Lee documentary (Be Water).

Gut Check: the Secret Science of Eating

Eating literally makes us human. It gives our bodies nutrients, which they convert into energy, which moves our limbs and powers our minds. Along with sleeping and breathing, it’s the most important thing we do everyday. So then why isn’t eating simple like breathing and sleeping? Instead it’s a minefield of fear, myth, and expectation.

His Three Daughters

A tense, captivating, and touching portrait of family dynamics starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne as sisters who converge after their father’s health declines.

Hit Man (June 7)

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

Ibelin

Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life, when they started receiving messages from online friends around the world.

The Imaginary

Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

Incoming

Four freshmen (Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro) navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever party.

Irish Wish (March 15)

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

It’s What’s Inside

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

Joy

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first‘test-tube- baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible. Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realize their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them.

The Kitchen (Jan. 19)

In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi (Kane Robinson), living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.

Lift (Jan. 12)

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Lonely Planet

A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

Love, Stalker, Killer (Feb. 9)

Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do:He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Using interviews with those involved – including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case – alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave’s four year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson(Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America’s heartland.

Meet me Next Christmas

In pursuit of a fairy tale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Mother of the Bride (March 9)

Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month!Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Lhakpa Sherpa was the first Nepali woman to completely summit and survive Mount Everest. For anyone else, that might be the greatest challenge and achievement of their life. For the unforgettable Lhakpa — the funny, no-nonsense, and fiercely determined subject of this extraordinary documentary — it was just the start.

Orion and the Dark (Feb. 2)

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid –– shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees,dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown –– to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

Our Little Secret

Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

Pedro Páramo

Based on the acclaimed novel by Juan Rulfo, Pedro Páramo tells the story of Juan Preciado who returns to Comala after his mother’s death in an attempt to find his long-lost father.

The Piano Lesson

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.

The Platform 2

Do you think you can enforce justice in the hell of The Platform? And if you try, who’s going to enforce it?

Players (Feb. 14)

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Also starring Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle, PLAYERS is directed by Trish Sie from a screenplay by Whit Anderson and produced by Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Ryan Christians.

Power

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years.Now, it can be described by one word: power.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rez Ball

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage, face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it’s a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture and spirit. Inspired by the celebrated novel Canyon Dreams by Michael Powell and the groundbreaking New York Times articles that laid its foundation.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

Scoop

An hour of television can change everything. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell star in this behind-the-scenes account of Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview, revealing the story of the women who secured the scoop of the decade.

Shirley (March 22)

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

Six Triple Eight

Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War II.

Spaceman (March 1)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler),realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, LenaOlin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Spellbound

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on adaring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.

Society of Snow (Jan. 4)

In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

The Shadow Strays

Codename 13, a 17-year-old trained assassin is under suspension because of a sloppy mission in Japan. The girl built a conscience when she met Monji, an 11 year old boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji is captured, 13 is hellbent on setting a path of destruction to rescue the boy, including going against her mentor and theorganization who hires her, the Shadow.

That Christmas

Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks Curtis’ first foray into animation, serving as the film’s writer and executive producer, and also the feature directorial debut of renowned animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon films). Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) are producers.

The Tearsmith

Within the walls of the Grave, the orphanage where Nica grew up, a legend has always been told: that of the maker oftears, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of crafting all the fears and anxieties that inhabit the hearts of men. But at seventeen years old, the time has come for Nica to leave fairy tales behind. Her biggest dream is about to come true. Mrand Mrs Milligan have started the adoption process and are ready to give her the family she has always wanted. In her new home, however, Nica is not alone. Along with her, Rigel, a restless and mysterious orphan, the last person in theworld Nica would want as an adoptive brother, is also taken from the Grave. Rigel is intelligent, smart, plays the piano like an enchanting demon and has a beauty that can enchant, but his angelic appearance conceals a dark nature. Eventhough Nica and Rigel are united by a common past of pain and hardship, living together seems impossible, but kindness and anger are two different ways of fighting pain to stay alive and to conceal the emotions that devastate theirhearts, becoming for each other that tears-maker of legend. To the maker of tears you cannot lie: and they will have to find the courage to accept that desperate force that attracts them towards each other called love.

Time Cut

A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.

Thelma the Unicorn (May 17)

Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!).

Through My Window: Looking at You (Feb. 23)

After the events of the summer, Ares and Raquel can’t find a way to continue their relationship and decide to go theirseparate ways. But when they meet again in the winter in Barcelona, the love and desire they feel for each other is undeniable. Will they be able to find a way to get back together?

Trigger Warning

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa (Feb. 23)

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous.

Uglies

In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.

Ultraman: Rising

When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters- it’s raising one.

Unfrosted: the Pop-Tart Story (May 3)

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

The Union (Aug. 16)

Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

Uprising

Set in the Joseon era, during a tumultuous time in the aftermaths of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journeythrough the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries: a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude and his master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family. The film isproduced and co-written by Park Chan-wook of Decision to Leave and Old Boy.

What Jennifer Did

The police receive a 911 call from a young woman - her family’s home has been broken into and her parents have been shot. But midway through the call - her father groans, and survives. Told through interrogation room footage and by the detectives who uncovered the truth; this documentary pieces together, minute by minute, how a dutiful daughter’s account of her family’s kidnap falls apart.

Woman of the Hour

The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (April 12)

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he’s found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.