Netflix announces every new TV series coming to the service in 2024

Netflix has revealed a look at every single one of its TV shows we can expect on the streaming platform in 2024. The massive list contains more than 50 titles, both English-language and from around the world. There are standout originals like 3 Body Problem and returning favorites like Squid Game season 2.

The announcement of the titles came with the release of Netflix’s annual start-of-the-year preview trailer, which also showed off all of the movies coming to the service as well. Here’s every series coming to Netflix in 2024.

All descriptions via Netflix PR except for Arcane.

3 Body Problem (March 21)

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

A Man in Full

When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. From Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer David E. Kelley, A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.

Al Rawabi School for Girls season 2 (Feb. 15)

A gripping new chapter is about to unfold as a new school year begins at Al Rawabi School for Girls, welcoming with it a whole new class of thriving students. This Season features new students with unique stories, backgrounds and secrets that are about to shake things up. The rules and classmates may be changing, and the stakes are higher, but the essence of the Rawabi playground remains unbroken.

American Nightmare

After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple’s recounting of the events is too far fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax? From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true.

American Primeval

American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world - for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.

Another Self season 2

After their journey with the hope of recovery for Sevgi; Ada, Sevgi and Leyla nesting in their new town all face new challenges... Ada takes a big risk in her professional life, Leyla struggles with financial problems while starting a new business, and Sevgi has to keep a big secret from closed ones. In their new lives while tackling new challenges the friends will rely on one another.

Anthracite

When a journalist gets abducted while investigating a cult that used to operate near an anthracite mine, his socially awkward daughter recruits a repentant ex-convict and a former motocross champion to find him.

Arcane season 2 (November)

The animated series based on League of Legends returns for a second season, continuing the stories of Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Viktor, Jayce, Ekko, and the rest of the citizens of Piltover and Zaun.

The Asunte Case

On September 21st 2013 Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report the disappearance of their daughter Asunta, whose body is found hours after next to a road outside Santiago de Compostela. The police investigation soon reveals evidence that points to Rosario and Alfonso as possible authors of the crime. The news shakes the city and even the country. What can lead two parents to end their daughter’s life? What hides beneath that perfect family picture?

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb. 22)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge,the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his new found friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai(Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way. Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore serve as executive producers from Rideback.

The Believers

Three young and ambitious entrepreneurs must find a way to repay a mountain of debt from their failed startup, when they stumble upon an unthinkable “business” opportunity—exploiting people’s beliefs in religion for money.

Black Doves

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. The series follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down to earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in Helen’s old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe.

Bodkin

Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction —about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1 May 16, Part 2 June 13)

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the town makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

The Brothers Sun (Now streaming)

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles“Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Cobra Kai season 6

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.

Crooks season 1

Charly lives a peaceful life with his family in Berlin, until his dark past catches up with him. Old “familiars” threaten his family’s life and force him to rob a valuable coin. Joseph, a clan driver from Vienna, is also involved and is supposed to take the loot to Austria. But the sophisticated plan fails, a shoot-out ensues and someone dies. Inevitably, the fates of Charly and Joseph collide. They must flee and get Charly’s family out of danger. During the attempt to save what is important to them, two crooks have to assert themselves against the clans from Berlin, Vienna and Marseille. Both can only succeed if they rely on their friendship. An adventurous and action-packed road trip across three national borders begins.

Dead Boy Detectives

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Beth Schwartzand is brought to you by Greg Berlanti. Jeremy Carver and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers. The series also stars Jennifer Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono and Ruth Connell.

The Decameron

The Decameron is a soapy period dramedy that aims to examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles,and survival in a time of pandemic, brought to life by an ensemble of characters both ridiculous and ill-fated. Set in 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival.

The Diplomat season 2

About Season 1: In The Diplomat, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is a seasoned foreign service officer more at home in a crisis zone than an upper-crust atmosphere. She’s planning to take her next post in Afghanistan when the White House comes calling with a change of orders, sending her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. It’s not the behind-the-scenes world she thrives in, but with war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, her skills will still be called upon. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and charismatic political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). He’s negotiated the end of his share of wars, but sharing the spotlight with a wife who has long-lurked in the shadows could be his most challenging mission yet. In this high-stakes political drama, the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people takes center stage. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.

Echoes of the Past

Wrongfully accused of his sister’s murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the trueperpetrator. – An Egyptian adaptation of the beloved international hit Who Killed Sara?

Élite season 8 (Final season)

Welcome to the last season of Élite. Fans will be able to enjoy a high dose of thriller mixed with sexy, twisted andpowerful characters and storylines.

Emily in Paris season 4

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

The Empress season 2

The first crisis is barely over and the young couple wants to enjoy their fresh marital bliss when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) comes under great pressure, because an heir to the throne is to secure the future of the empire as quickly aspossible.

When fate strikes with all its power, the couple’s love threatens to finally break apart. And Elisabeth must fight not onlyfor her family, but also for the integrity of her soul...

Eric

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son,Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

El Eternauta

The first audiovisual adaptation of the iconic graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld illustrated by FranciscoSolano López will be a contemporary version of the story produced by Netflix, together with K&S Films and Bruno Stagnaro.

After a deadly snowstorm that kills millions, Juan Salvo, along with a group of survivors, fights against an alien threat, controlled by an invisible force.

Exploding Kittens

In the animated series Exploding Kittens, the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 (Feb. 23)

Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Full Swing season 2 (March 6)

The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers -both returning favorites and new faces - on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf’s Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. And this season brings even more drama, with an unexpected proposed agreement between the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf, as well as the Ryder Cup, a biennial event, putting golf on the world stage with a team competition consisting of the best players from the US and Europe. Full Swing continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.

Furies

Seeking to avenge her father’s death, Lyna, a young woman yearning for the simplicity of a normal life, finds herselfentangled in the intricate web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld. Despite her determination to resist the unrelenting pull of destiny, she soon realizes that escaping her fate will be far from simple.

The Gentlemen

Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Girls5Eva season 3 (March 14)

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded anew album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents,and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Joining Scardino are fellow executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger, Inc.) and Jeff Richmond. Girls5eva is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Green Glove Gang season 2

The three feisty gangsters are back and they’re on their next mission for a final heist. This time they are after a famous sculpture! Full of gags and dark humour, the second season of The Green Glove Gang is coming back this summer.

Griselda (Now streaming)

Griselda is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who createdone of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is co-created by NARCOSand NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside NARCOS director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. In addition, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G) makes her on screen acting debut as “Carla”.

Heartstopper season 3

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bizaar season 1

Arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in a battle for succession of Heeramandi, where courtesans reign as queens. The only hope is young Alam, Mallikajaan’s youngest daughter. But what happens when Alam relinquishes power and chooses the love of one man over the adulation of many? Set in pre-independent India against the backdrop of the freedom movement, Heeramandi is an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, struggle and, ultimately, freedom.

The Helicopter Heist

One early September morning in 2009, eyes from around the world turn to an inconspicuous Stockholm suburb. A helicopter has landed on the roof of the country’s safest cash depot, and the police can only watch as the robbers disappear along with several million dollars. Not a single shot is fired. The Helicopter Heist is a feverish and absurdstory of betrayal and vindication, of fear and fatherhood. But maybe most of all: a grand and fast-paced Icarus tale about winning, or losing, it all.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (March 4)

Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.

Is It Cake? season 3 (March 29)

The hit series returns with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes! This season, watch as a new batch of bakers push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. Once again, you’ll find yourself asking the question - is it real? Or... Is It Cake?

Jentry Chau vs The Underworld

The series follows Jentry Chau (voiced by Ali Wong), a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins... Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to Netflix in 2024.

LaLiga 24

The documentary series will focus on the 2023-2024 LaLiga Competition, and will be launched worldwide on Netflix next year. Similar to Netflix’s growing slate of sports programming such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, the series will take an inside look at everything that happens in the Professional Football League behind the scenes and the more personal stories of one of the most followed leagues in the world.

Love is Blind season 6 (Feb. 14)

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.

Love is Blind Germany season 1

LIB is coming to Germany!

Our dating-reality show franchise expands into DACH. In Love is Blind, 30 singles who want to be loved for who they are will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over four weeks, they’ll get engaged, move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Love is Blind UK season 1

LIB is coming to the UK!

UK singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, orwill they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 (Now streaming)

Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.

The Madness

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

The Mire: Millennium

Times are changing. People are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the new millennium. Meanwhile, in the forest of Gronty, the skeleton of a woman with a necklace is unearthed, and during a birthday banquet at the Centrum Hotel, another murder takes place. What and who is behind all these events? In the third and last of The Mire trilogy, the story goesback to the 1960s to find the key to all the crimes.

Mo season 2

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee living one step away from obtaining asylum in the U.S. His family — including his resilient mother and hilariously unfiltered brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Mo deftly adapts to his new world, but it’s tough to get ahead when you’re tied up in red tape. The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef.

Monsters: The Lye and Erik Menendez Story

The next ‘Monster’ anthology from Netflix and Ryan Murphy is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This follows the massive success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and is part of the two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan Netflix had ordered.

Nascar: Full Speed (Now Streaming)

Netflix’s newest sports series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they battle around the racetrack with one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake. The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson,Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track — while exploring the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing.

Nightmares and Daydreams

A sci-fi supernatural series about ordinary people encountering strange phenomenons that may be keys to the answer about the origin of our world and the imminent threat we will soon face. Characters and plots will intertwine like pieces of a puzzle. And the big picture will be awe-inspiring.

Netflix is a Joke Fest (May 2-12)

The biggest comedy festival in North America is back and bigger than ever. Produced by Netflix in association with LiveNation, the star-studded celebration of comedy from May 2 - May 12, 2024 will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch and more with the best comedians and artists in the world. For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA’s most beloved landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

The Netflix Slam

Netflix will stream its next live sports event, The Netflix Slam, headlined by 22-time Grand Slam men’s singles title champion Rafael Nadal facing off against World No. 2 and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a special one-night tennis exhibition match.

The Night Agent season 2

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

No Good Deed

No Good Deed is a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

One Day (Feb. 8)

One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation,speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older,on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Based on Gabriel García Márquez’s landmark novel, it is the epic tale of the fictional town of Macondo and the multigenerational story of the Buendía family, whose patriarch founded it. The novel spans a hundred years of turbulent Latin American history, from the post-colonial 1850’s to the 1950’s.

Our Living World

All across its thin green-blue veneer, the Earth pulses with life. Building on astonishing scientific revelations and featuring stunning footage of the planet’s incredible natural networks, Our Living World is the definitive celebration of our living planet, revealing the astonishing web of connections that unites us all and sustains our universe’s most magical phenomenon — life.

Our Oceans

Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the

Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.

Outer Banks season 4

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows the tight-knit group of Pogues (John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo) as they navigate a chain of illicit events filled with mystery, adventure, a high-stakes treasure hunt and the escalating conflict with their rivals.

Outlast season 2

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

The Perfect Couple

Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law,famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Perfect Match season 2

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Queer Eye season 8 (Now streaming)

The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes - one emotional makeover at a time.From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoors man looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

Ready, Set, Love (Feb. 15)

In a parallel universe, female newborns vastly outnumber their male counterparts due to an inexplicable pandemic. As men become rarer, they are hailed as “national treasures,” and women must win their affections in a government-sponsored competition called “Ready, Set, Love.” An ordinary young woman named Day is unexpectedlyaccepted into the competition where she meets Son, the most popular guy, and sparks fly. Together they uncover a conspiracy operating beneath the surface, which threatens their love and the world they have come to know.

Rhythm + Flow season 2

Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s hip hop music competition hosted by a panel of industry heavy hitters, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto, ready to discover the next generation’s rap star. This competition will feature contestants from all over the country who are hungry and ready to prove themselves to see if they have what it takes to take home the grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star.

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Ep 1-4 Feb. 19, ep 5-7 Feb. 26, ep 8 March 4)

Rhythm + Flow Italy, the music competition in the rap world, produced by Fremantle, with Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain, insearch of the protagonists that will leave their mark on the Italian rap scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros. Rhythm + Flow Italy, a show in 8 episodes that will be available only on Netflix from February 19th, will follow Fabri Fibra, Geolierand Rose Villain’s quest for the best talent of the next generation, starting from the most representative cities for Italian rap - Rome, Naples and Milan. During the competition, the young rappers will prove themselves with their freestyle skills, rap battles, and production of original songs, guided by their desire to make their dream come true. Throughout the show, the three judges will be joined by the main representatives of the Italian rap scene, who will help define the outcome of the competition.

Ripley (April 4)

Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf.

Selling Sunset season 8

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Senna

Over the course of six episodes, Senna will, for the first time, depict the journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys, and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, all the way to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Signal LS

Paula is a scientist aboard the International Space Station. She disappears without a trace on her flight home to her family, leaving Sven and his daughter with a riddle which could shake the entire earth. Up there, in the depths of space, Paula made an unbelievable discovery.

Sprint

Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in amysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize. After its premiere in 2021, the series quickly became a global phenomenon and one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever. The highly-anticipated second season will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys® becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing fora Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including YimSi-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the newseason.

Supacell

Supacell is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

Supersex (March 6)

The 7-episode series, created and written by Francesca Manieri, is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, accompany of the Fremantle group, and by Matteo Rovere for Groenlandia, part of Banijay group. Directed by Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni, Supersex is inspired by the real life of Rocco Siffredi. His family, his origins, his relationship with love, a profound story that goes through his life since childhood and reveals how and when Rocco Tano - a simple guy from Ortona - became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous pornstar in the world. Alessandro Borghi is Rocco Siffredi, Jasmine Trinca plays Lucia, a fictional female character who represents a synthesisof most women with whom Rocco had a relationship in his life, Adriano Giannini is Tommaso, Rocco’s half-brother, while Saul Nanni plays Rocco as a young man. Other cast members are Enrico Borello (Gabriele), Vincenzo Nemolato(Riccardo Schicchi), Gaia Messerklinger (Moana), Jade Pedri (Sylvie) and Linda Caridi (Tina).

Sweet Tooth season 3

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids —babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Terminator: The Anime Series

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

That ‘90s Show season 2

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Thank You, Next

Upon recovering from the betrayal of her first love through the help of her friends and a handsome chef; a successful lawyer, Leyla Taylan, takes over the divorce case of the famous third wife Tuba Tepelioğlu, also known as the case of the year. Facing her is Cem Murathan, a serial relationship killer, who got divorced from three different women in 15 years. Leyla will defend her client against this narcissistic man in the most passionate way. However this passion will blow up the whole situation.

To Kill a Monkey

Efemini, a down-on-his-luck everyman whose life changes forever after a chance meeting with an old friend. Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices... and broadening tastes.

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Now streaming)

Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners - if they choose to share.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3

Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 (Final season)

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix.

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4

The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Unstable season 2

Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is... none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

The Upshaws Part 5 (April 18)

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son he fathered with another woman — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs,bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Untitled Erin Foster Show

A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody).

Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music series

A years-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group, Katseye, will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records.

Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy series

Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. Netflix ordered eight episodes of the Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson comedy series, which is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar® nominee for Best Documentary feature.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3

Set in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

The Vince Staples Show (Feb. 15)

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s...not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.

From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo InkSociety), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.

Young Royals season 2 (Ep 1-5 March 11, finale March 18)

Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?