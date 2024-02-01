 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the Squid Game season 2 news we’ve heard so far

Season 2 of Squid Game will take us (and Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun) back to the game

By Zosha Millman
/ new
Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) looking dismayed at someone, with a Squid Game goon blurry in the foreground Photo: Juhan Noh/Netflix
You know about Squid Game. Even if you didn’t watch it, you heard of it — possibly from friends who couldn’t stop talking about it, but also just from existing in the world. It was inescapable; it quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched series around the world, garnering some 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days, according to data from the streamer. Zedd did a remix with the Squid Game theme; red light green light got a bump, as did ppogi; and Netflix even did an ill-advised (and ultimately boring) reality show based on the dystopian games of the original.

Which is all to say: Of course there was going to be a Squid Game season 2. Here’s everything we know about it.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for the end of Squid Game season 1.]

When will Squid Game season 2 debut on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t shared much by way of release date, but it confirmed in its Next on Netflix reel that Squid Game season 2 will be coming in 2024.

Netflix confirmed it had given the show a green light (ayy) for season 2 in June 2022, a slight delay after its big release in Fall 2021. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had no plans for a second season, and took some time off after the first.

Will Lee Jung-jae be back for Squid Game season 2?

The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) posing with his mask in a still from Squid Game season 2 Image: Netflix

Yes! Hwang confirmed in a letter last year that Lee’s Gi-hun will be back for season 2, as the end of season 1 teed up. The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) will also be making a dastardly return to the Squid Game of season 2, along with Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo. (Hwang did express regret that he killed off a lot of beloved characters when he thought Squid Game season 1 was just going to be a one-off.)

Hwang also had this to say in the letter: “The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.” Other notable names appearing in season 2: Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Im Si-wan, Yang Dong-geun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-wook, Won Ji-an, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won.

What is season 2 of Squid Game about?

So far both Hwang and Netflix have been playing most details close to the chest. Beyond the new and old cast at play here, there’s not a ton of information about how Gi-hun gets roped back into the game (though season 1’s finale dangles that a bit). But from what we can tell from the images Netflix released, Squid Game season 2 sees Gi-hun making good on his desire to bring the games down altogether.

The Recruiter and Gi-hun (played by Gong Yoo &amp; Lee Jung-jae, respectively) sitting at a table, with the Recruiter holding what looks like a gun pointed away from the table Photo: Noh Ju Han/Netflix
A new, unnamed character of Squid Game (Park Gyu-young) holding a business card inviting her to the game Photo: Juhan Noh/Netflix

Will Squid Game season 2 have the same theme song?

Odds are pretty good, we’d guess — Jung Jae-il (who also composed for Parasite) really hit with that one, and it’s pretty indelible, even with several years of no Squid Game. Expect to be haunted by that simple tune again!

