Congrats Suits fans, your Netflix binges are being rewarded with a Suits spinoff

Suits, the biggest show on Netflix that Netflix wishes it made, has been a bona-fide phenomenon on the platform. Hang out with family over the holidays? Someone probably talked to you about Suits. Or you talked to them about Suits. Suits is easy to talk about.

The former USA legal drama is the sort of satisfying, snappy show that used to be commonplace on cable, but is now an endangered species in the streaming era, with its short episode orders and three-season average lifespan. But stream a show enough, and the folks in charge will start to notice: Suits is coming back.

Suits: LA, a spinoff of the original nine-season show that ran from 2011-2019, just landed a pilot order at NBC, according to Variety. As the title suggests, the new show will be set up as a change of scenery from East Coast to West and a follow a new protagonist. Per the synopsis, Suits: LA will follow “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

Granted, this is a pilot order, so a full show may or may not come of it — or may also be shopped around to other networks or streaming platforms, should NBC ultimately pass on the series. But given the meteoric streaming success of Suits and the fascination with which it was observed, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t be seeing more Suits sometime soon.