One of my favorite things that happens in deal world is when both Target and Amazon concurrently host excellent sales. That’s happening now (just in time to get a Valentine’s Day gift), and you can score big savings at either retailers on video games, Blu-rays, DVDs, board games, and books. Just add two items shown on Target or Amazon’s deal pages, and when you buy one at regular price, you’ll get the second item of equal or lesser value for half off.

There are always a ton of products to comb through (it’s a good problem to have). In case it’s helpful, we’ve picked out a batch of products we think are steals during Amazon and Target’s respective sales.

Looking for DVDs and 4K Blu-rays? Head here at Amazon and Target. Those who are looking for video games should check out these pages at Amazon and Target.

Clue

It never hurts to stock up on classic board games, like Clue. The latest version of the title debuted in early 2023, and features redesigned characters who don some stunning attire, looking more like Knives Out than the old-timey aesthetic of the Clue game you might’ve been raised on. Despite the new look, it’s the same great whodunnit board game that’s fun for a wide range of ages.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil

Strategy games don’t have to just be for grownups. The fantastic Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney 100 Edition) is a family-friendly strategy game — arguably one of the best around. That it’s based on familiar Disney characters makes it something that players of any age can get into.

Horrified: Greek Monsters

Ravensburger’s Horrified: Greek Monsters is a fantastic tabletop experience, and one that can turn just about anyone into a would-be Percy Jackson fan. The game maker claims that this title is easy to learn (it’s rated for ages 10 and up), and each game is rather quick for tabletop, taking an hour per session.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer, which enjoyed huge theatrical success alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (we’ll never forget you, Barbenheimer), is looped into the sales at Target. Considering this film was difficult to find when it debuted on physical media, it’s great that you can score a discount now at Target. It’s worth adding that Barbie (Amazon, Target), too, is eligible for this discount.

Spirited Away

Some of Studio Ghibli’s memorable films are looped into the sale at Target. If you need a good starting point to the catalog of animated classics, check out Spirited Away (Amazon, Target). It’s one of the studio’s most popular hits, and many of its characters are both iconic and creepy (a signature trait that Studio Ghibli never fails to ingrain). If you’ve already seen or own Spirited Away, the Steelbook versions of Howl’s Moving Castle (Amazon, Target), My Neighbor Totoro (Target), and Princess Mononoke (Target) are also discounted.

Spider-Man: Spider-Verse movie collector’s edition

Get fully immersed in all things Spider-Verse with a collection that includes 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse on 4K Blu-ray. In addition to the movies, the set includes limited edition packaging, a 7-inch vinyl record, a replica of Miles’ art book, and comic book-styled art cards. It’s a glorious set that’s looped into this promotion at Amazon and Target.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We’re not yet finished with Spider-Man. Insomniac Games’ even better version of Spider-Man is available at up to 50% off, which is a stellar discount on this quest-packed game. It’s one of 2023’s best games, and it belongs in any PS5 gamer’s collection if they love action games with fabulously fun traversal methods, gritty combat, and amazing graphics.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Look, this game just came out in January. The Lost Crown is Prince of Persia’s grand return to form, and it’s a stellar Metroidvania where you’ll build on your abilities throughout the adventure. There weren’t a ton of people who were expecting The Lost Crown to be an early frontrunner for most surprising game of 2024, but you should check it out yourself if you want a challenging action game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Naughty Dog’s director’s cut version of The Last of Us Part 2 is on Target’s list for the promotion, letting you get it for up to half off if you buy something pricier. For those who haven’t yet played this title, its controversial plot points are all but confirmed to be explored in the second season of The Last of Us television show. So, jump in to see for yourself what mayhem eventually awaits viewers, and stick around to play its new and very fun No Return roguelike mode.