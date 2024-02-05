 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snuggle up with Dave and Bancho plushies from Dave the Diver

Expected to launch late this year

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Two plushies side by side: Bancho and Dave from Dave the Diver Image: Good Smile Company
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Dave the Diver was one of 2023’s breakout games, not only because it’s great, but because it’s got a cast of incredible characters, too. Dave, the diver (naturally), falls into a life of fishing and restaurant management, anchored by his business partner Bancho, the sushi chef. Together, this charming duo builds up the restaurant from scratch while telling two separate, but intertwined stories. It’s easy to fall in love with them! That’s why it makes perfect sense that developer Mintrocket would sign a deal with toy maker Good Smile Company to create and sell Dave and Bancho plushies.

To say they’re adorable would be an understatement. Dave’s, of course, in his wetsuit, smiling with his flippers and goggles, while Bancho’s got his sushi chef uniform paired with his iconic circular shades.

Dave and Bancho plushies

  • $30

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Each plushie is roughly 7 inches tall, and made of cotton and polyester. Both Dave and Bancho cost $29.99 a piece, and they’re expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2024. Still, you can pre-order both of them now — but expect to wait a while to get your boys. Because of licensing restrictions, Dave and Bancho are only available to United States- and Canada-based customers, according to Good Smile Company.

Dave the Diver was released on Oct. 27 for Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April. Shortly after the release, Dave the Diver is getting free Godzilla DLC, too, the second DLC following a Dredge-inspired update from December.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

We preview Fallout: Factions, from the designer of Necromunda

By Charlie Hall
/ new

If you liked Hazbin Hotel, here’s what you should watch next

By Zosha Millman and Petrana Radulovic
/ new

John Cena had plans for Peacemaker — then James Gunn said ‘throw all that away’

By Oli Welsh
/ new

The best movies to watch after a breakup

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

When does Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 release?

By Julia Lee
/ new