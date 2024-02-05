Snuggle up with Dave and Bancho plushies from Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver was one of 2023’s breakout games, not only because it’s great, but because it’s got a cast of incredible characters, too. Dave, the diver (naturally), falls into a life of fishing and restaurant management, anchored by his business partner Bancho, the sushi chef. Together, this charming duo builds up the restaurant from scratch while telling two separate, but intertwined stories. It’s easy to fall in love with them! That’s why it makes perfect sense that developer Mintrocket would sign a deal with toy maker Good Smile Company to create and sell Dave and Bancho plushies.

To say they’re adorable would be an understatement. Dave’s, of course, in his wetsuit, smiling with his flippers and goggles, while Bancho’s got his sushi chef uniform paired with his iconic circular shades.

Each plushie is roughly 7 inches tall, and made of cotton and polyester. Both Dave and Bancho cost $29.99 a piece, and they’re expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2024. Still, you can pre-order both of them now — but expect to wait a while to get your boys. Because of licensing restrictions, Dave and Bancho are only available to United States- and Canada-based customers, according to Good Smile Company.

Dave the Diver was released on Oct. 27 for Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April. Shortly after the release, Dave the Diver is getting free Godzilla DLC, too, the second DLC following a Dredge-inspired update from December.