Mortal Kombat 1’s Peacemaker perfectly captures John Cena’s gleefully stupid hero

Peacemaker finally lands next week, with Janet Cage dropping in March

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

John Cena and James Gunn’s take on the DC superhero Peacemaker is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on Feb. 28, and the character’s first gameplay trailer is full of the foul-mouthed quips and quirky characteristics that made his eponymous TV series so enjoyable. Oh, and Eagly’s joining the fight too, alongside new Kameo Fighter Janet Cage.

The first trailer for Peacemaker comes with the kind of lunkheaded trash talk Mortal Kombat 1 has desperately needed for its pre-fight banter. For example, Peacemaker describes Mileena as the “first bangable monster chick” he’s met. Peacemaker also telegraphs his moves, saying out loud which helmet-based superpower he plans on using in battle. He even fires shotgun shells that form a peace sign-shaped exit wound in his opponents. It’s fantastically dumb stuff.

Peacemaker’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 1 coincides with the launch of the game’s fourth season in Invasions mode. Developer NetherRealm Studios will also add crossplay for Mortal Kombat 1 with support for cross-platform fights on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X (but not Nintendo Switch).

Coming up next is new Kameo Fighter Janet Cage, previously seen in Mortal Kombat 1’s highly entertaining multiversal finale. Janet is coming to MK1 sometime in March, NetherRealm says.

Peacemaker will be available for early access, via the game’s Kombat Pack, on Feb. 28. A wider, à la carte release is coming March 6. Three more fighters are confirmed in MK1’s first Kombat Pack: Homelander, Ermac, and Takeda. More Kameo Fighters are also en route, with Ferra and Mavado still to come. MK1’s Kombat Pack costs $39.99 and is included as part of the Premium Edition of the game, which costs $109.99.

