Resident Evil 3 comes to Game Pass in February, a great chaser for the RE2 remake

Plus Madden 24, just in time for the Super Bowl

By Michael McWhertor
Jill Valentine faces a swarm of zombies on the streets of Raccoon City in a screenshot from the Resident Evil 3 remake Image: Capcom
Game Pass subscribers got one of the best Resident Evil games last month with the debut of Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake on the subscription service. In February, they’re getting the pretty good, but far less ambitious remade sequel, Resident Evil 3.

2020’s Resident Evil 3 remake serves as a fine chaser to the bigger, better, modernized version of RE2. As we noted in Polygon’s review of the game, “Resident Evil 3 is a great example of what a video game remake should be. It’s just that the source material is a little less impressive this time around — and so is the end result.”

Still, it’s worth playing for a compact, highly concentrated dose of survival horror that feels not unlike an expansion for the RE2 remake. And just as I’d recommend playing through Resident Evil 2 multiple times to squeeze even more fun out of it, Resident Evil 3 gets much better as you replay it. You can knock out a new game plus-style replay in a couple hours, start to finish.

Joining Resident Evil 3 on February’s list of Game Pass additions are A Little To The Left, the cozy puzzle game that has you sorting and stacking home items, and Madden NFL 24, perfectly timed if you get a hankering for American football in video game form after Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Here’s February’s Game Pass lineup for Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Series X:

  • Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 6
  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 7
  • Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – Feb. 8
  • Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 13
  • A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 14
  • PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 15
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 20

And just as NFL seasons end, so too do some games’ time on Game Pass. Two titles are leaving the service on Feb. 15:

  • Galactic Civilizations 3 (PC)
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month, while PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as access to online multiplayer. Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly called Xbox Live Gold) costs $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

