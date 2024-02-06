Sonic creator is behind Toei’s ‘most ambitious’ anime feature ever

Toei Animation’s newest film features a story and characters from Naoto Oshima, creator of Sonic the Hedgehog. Called Hypergalactic, the new film is described as the studio’s “most ambitious film to date.” Toei’s most recent successes include Dragon Ball Super, One Piece Film: Red, and The First Slam Dunk, which won the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Animation of the Year.

Hypergalactic is an English-language CG action adventure, following a teenage girl and her little brother in the near-future. They liberate the Earth’s forgotten protector in hopes that he’ll help them find their missing parents. From there, the trio embarks on a journey and learns the true meaning of family. The movie will feature the voice talents of Adam Devine (The Righteous Gemstones), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), and is directed by David N. Weiss (writer of Shrek 2).

“With Hypergalactic, the hugely talented Game Designer Oshima has created a multicultural adventure tale of epic scale – combining memorable global characters with a Japanese Anime aesthetic and a Western approach to storytelling,” said Yoshi Ikezawa, the main producer of the movie.

Hypergalactic does not have a release date just yet.