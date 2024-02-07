While a recent report shows a second year of declining tabletop revenues at Kickstarter, consumer appetite for crowdfunded tabletop games may actually be increasing. Data shared with Polygon shows that Poland-based upstart Gamefound had a record year in 2023, with revenues from crowdfunding soaring by nearly 98% to $56 million last year. Taken alongside Kickstarter’s own haul of a reported $226.2 million, that could make 2023 the biggest year ever for tabletop crowdfunding.

Of course, that’s without taking into account the tabletop crowdfunding dollars raised by BackerKit, which made waves by directly courting disaffected Kickstarter users. High-profile converts include Gloomhaven and Frosthaven publisher Cephalofair Games, which brought in more than $5 million for the multi-title project Gloomhaven: Grand Festival on BackerKit. The San Francisco-based startup launched its own crowdfunding platform out of beta in July 2023. Polygon has asked the company to share its data as well.

Most significant for Gamefound, however, is the fact that four of its campaigns ranked among 2023’s 10 most-funded tabletop projects on any platform.

“I would say 2023 was a breakthrough year for us,” founder Marcin Świerkot told Polygon. “Still A LOT to do and we are nowhere near our final vision, but 2023 was kind to us and we are very hopeful for 2024!”

The ecosystem of creators on Gamefound is far, far smaller than that on Kickstarter. Świerkot said that it hosted 142 successful campaigns, compared to Kickstarter’s 4,920. But while the Brooklyn-based public benefit corporation has been courting smaller creators with projects like make/100 and Zine Quest, Gamefound has been busy landing bigger fish. Successes include Chip Theory Games’ (Too Many Bones, Hoplomachus) latest effort, The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, and a reprint of Gale Force 9’s Firefly: The Game. That puts its per-project average at $394,366, compared to Kickstarter’s reported $45,982.

Świerkot’s other company, Awaken Realms, laid a hefty finger on the scale with three of Gamefound’s top 10 most-funded games of the year — Nemesis: Retaliation, STALKER: The Board Game, and Dragon Eclipse. The success of the Polish company speaks to Europe’s pent-up demand for novel new tabletop experiences, and the overall growth of the global tabletop industry.