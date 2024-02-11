Deadpool & Wolverine’s first trailer has a lot more Loki in it than you’d expect

Deadpool has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s clearly taking full advantage of the licensing rights and cameos that kind of prestige affords. In the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl, Marvel’s favorite mercenary teams up with Wolverine to take on the entire multiverse.

The trailer starts out with a burned, but seemingly happy Wade Wilson having a birthday party, which seems to suggest this isn’t the Wade of the last two Deadpool movies. But shortly after the cake arrives, so does the Time Variance Authority from Loki, who whisk him away some he can be told that saving the MCU is up to him — though we’re not quite sure how just yet.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on July 26, and is currently Disney’s only Marvel movie on the schedule for 2024. The final installment in Deadpool’s trilogy is directed and co-written by Shawn Levy (Free Guy). Alongside the cameos we’ve already seen (including the original trilogy’s Aaron Stanford, returning as Pyro), the movie include appearances from Emma Corrin (Murder at the End of the World), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), and reportedly Patrick Stewart, and more. Of course, there will also be a few returning Deadpool characters, like Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa.

One rumored cameo that wasn’t revealed, is Taylor Swift, who still may or may not be in the movie as the pop-star superhero Dazzler. While Swift’s inclusion may initially be puzzling, it might help to know that Ryan Reynold’s wife, Blake Lively, is good friends with Swift.