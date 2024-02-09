Paramount Plus will let you stream Super Bowl 2024 for free

The NFL’s biggest game of the season takes place Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s the Super Bowl, which in 2024 is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

For those who don’t typically keep up with American football, this game might look like any other. But for many viewers, some of which may have never watched a Super Bowl before, the game has incredibly high stakes. After all, it’s a match consisting of a team (the Chiefs) whose tight end is dating Taylor Swift, and with Swift herself predicted to be in attendance, fans will be watching closely for any camera angle that shows the pop star, who will have only just arrived from Tokyo where she performed on Feb. 10.

Let’s not forget that the Super Bowl is a big deal for other reasons: the commercials. Between plays, companies roll the ads that cost them millions of dollars. Some of them will likely be of anticipated movie and TV show trailer debuts, while others will be ads for products with extremely high production values.

Whichever reason you want to tune in, there’s good news: you can watch the Super Bowl for free.

Where can I watch Super Bowl 2024 for free?

For those without an antenna or cable service to get the CBS channel, you can watch the game for free with the Paramount Plus app (Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku). New subscribers only can get a free one-month trial, granting them access to the game and a few weeks to browse its catalog of movies and TV shows.

If you’re enrolling in the service from now through Feb. 10, use the offer code hUjQ6r at checkout to get your free month.

Aside from possible Taylor Swift sightings and commercials, the halftime show could be the other reason you’re watching. Given that football games are roughly three hours long, give or take, halftime will likely begin between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Usher will perform during the Apple Music- and Roc Nation-sponsored halftime event. It remains to be seen whether he will dress up again as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Regardless, it should be a good show.

How to watch the Nickelodeon Super Bowl

In case you need another reason to tune into the Super Bowl, Nickelodeon will air a “kid-friendly” Super Bowl experience on Feb. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Play-by-play analysts Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be joined by SpongeBob, Patrick, and other members of Bikini Bottom to provide commentary, complete with an appropriately animated AR overlay of the game. Unfortunately, this colorful version of the big game will not be available to Paramount Plus subscribers, and instead is exclusive to Nickelodeon.

Update (Feb. 9): The original promo code, June, has been changed to hUjQ6r. The offer remains the same, granting a free month of Paramount Plus to new subscribers. Also added information on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl.