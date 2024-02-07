 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Squishmallows are on sale today only at Hot Topic

Hot Topic’s sitewide flash sale includes Squishmallows and other novelty items

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A lineup of Pokémon Squishmallows for Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Togepi, Piplup and winking Pikachu sitting on a window sill Image: Kelly Toys Holdings/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Creatures, Game Freak
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Hot Topic, the suburban mall staple everyone loves to hate, is currently having a sale on Pokémon Squishmallows and other novelty items. For today only, you can head over to Hot Topic to save 30% on a selection of precious round pocket monsters, including Pikachu, Piplup, Clefairy, and Teddiursa. While Snorlax, Togepi, and personal favorite Gengar are unfortunately absent, this is a great opportunity to catch a handful of these precious dudes and add them to your Pokédex. This is easily the best discount we’ve seen on the coveted collectibles so far, with some versions discounted to just $16.99.

The roster of Pokémon Squishmallows has only grown larger in recent months, and while some have been much easier to find, other members of the precious pocket monsters are still hiding in the tall grass. If you’re on the hunt for the other Pokémon Squishmallows or other plush versions of the beloved monsters, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows.

Next Up In Pokémon

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to carry progress from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo to the main game

By Ari Notis
/ new

The LG A2 is the best, cheapest OLED you can get for the Super Bowl

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

These 5 stunning fan-made Lego sets only go into production if you pre-order them

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

OK if A Quiet Place: Day One really happened what would you do

By Matt Patches
/ new

Nemesis: Retaliation and Firefly board games boost Kickstarter competitor Gamefound to record earnings

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Lego’s Dune set includes a Baron Harkonnen minifig that has to be seen to be believed

By Susana Polo
/ new