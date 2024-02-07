Pokémon Squishmallows are on sale today only at Hot Topic

Hot Topic, the suburban mall staple everyone loves to hate, is currently having a sale on Pokémon Squishmallows and other novelty items. For today only, you can head over to Hot Topic to save 30% on a selection of precious round pocket monsters, including Pikachu, Piplup, Clefairy, and Teddiursa. While Snorlax, Togepi, and personal favorite Gengar are unfortunately absent, this is a great opportunity to catch a handful of these precious dudes and add them to your Pokédex. This is easily the best discount we’ve seen on the coveted collectibles so far, with some versions discounted to just $16.99.

The roster of Pokémon Squishmallows has only grown larger in recent months, and while some have been much easier to find, other members of the precious pocket monsters are still hiding in the tall grass. If you’re on the hunt for the other Pokémon Squishmallows or other plush versions of the beloved monsters, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows.