Overwatch 2 teases its next big crossover: Cowboy Bebop

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 kicks off next week, with some big changes to the game’s competitive mode, a new battle pass, and a cosmic horror theme for hero skins. But Blizzard Entertainment’s sneak peek at season 9, named Champions, also hints at something surprising: a crossover with beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop.

A brief teaser tucked at the ending of a trailer for Overwatch 2 season 9 features a sight familiar to longtime Overwatch players. A tumbleweed, signaling that Cassidy’s ultimate is about to pop off, rolls through the deserted streets of Route 66. Then there’s a cut to the jukebox, which starts playing the Cowboy Bebop theme song, “Tank!”

Blizzard hasn’t announced an Overwatch 2/Cowboy Bebop crossover yet, but that’s a crystal-clear hint. And there’s a precedent for anime crossovers: Almost exactly one year ago, Blizzard teased the first (non-Lego) IP collab for Overwatch, based on One-Punch Man. That event added a variety of themed skins and other cosmetics to the game, in the form of Saitama Doomfist, Genos Genji, Terrible Tornado Kiriko, and Mumen Rider Soldier: 76.

A Cowboy Bebop crossover would almost assuredly mean a Spike Spiegel skin for the cowboy Cassidy, but could it also mean a Faye Valentine skin for Tracer? A Vicious skin for Genji? Edward and Ein skins for Ashe and Bob? OK, that last one might be a stretch, but we’re sure to find out soon.

Overwatch 2 season 9 starts on Feb. 13. Any potential Cowboy Bebop crossover would likely arrive within two months after that season’s launch, based on past season lengths.