Disney pivots the Moana TV show into a movie, coming this year

Moana 2 is officially on its way, and the sequel is coming out way sooner than you think.

Disney released a short teaser trailer for Moana 2 today, during the company’s earnings call. It’s very brief, just a shot of an island and the titular heroine raising a conch shell to her mouth. As the title appears, we also hear the signature laugh of Maui, the demigod played by Dwayne Johnson in the original Moana. The movie is set to debut in theaters on November 27.

Back in 2020, Disney announced a Moana TV series that was supposed to hit Disney Plus in 2023. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on the earnings call that the show was retooled into this new theatrical movie. This sequel is not to be confused with the planned live-action remake of Moana, which was announced last year.

The official synopsis for Moana 2 is as follows:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Unlike the first movie, which featured music from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto), the sequel’s music will be composed by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 will be directed by David Derrick Jr., storyboard artist on Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto. Disney has not revealed whether Moana stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their roles.

Moana 2 will swim into theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.