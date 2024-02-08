 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside Out 2 teaser shows Riley’s emotions on game day

... and then the Anxiety hits

By Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

Inside Out 2 brings us back to Pixar’s zany world of emotions.

A new Super Bowl teaser, which aptly shows the inside of Riley’s mind during a hockey game, reintroduces the familiar emotions from the first movie: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. But they get a bit of a shock when the emotion console turns orange... revealing a new emotion. Congrats, Riley — you have Anxiety!

Judging by the previous trailer, Anxiety will probably be joined by a few cringe teenage feelings. Just peep those wee little eyes at the bottom of the poster! We don’t know what they are yet, but when it comes to the mortifying ordeal of being a teenager, anything goes.

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black reprise their roles as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira taking over as Fear and Disgust. Maya Hawke joins the cast as Anxiety.

Directed by Kelsey Mann (story supervisor on Monsters University and The Good Dinosaur), Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14.

