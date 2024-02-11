The best trailers of the 2024 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is prime real estate for advertisers, and that means some of the year’s biggest trailers made their debut during (or a little before) the big game. This year the trailers ran the gamut from Deadpool to Pixar and from horror movies to Ninja Turtles.

Here are all the best trailers from Super Bowl LVIII:

Deadpool’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe sets him up as “MCU Jesus,” so this certainly isn’t your traditional Disney trailer. The trailer also includes quite a few references to Loki, and of course, Wolverine shows up — though only briefly.

Inside Out 2’s latest teaser is clearly big game-inspired. Of course, for teenager Riley and the tumultuous emotions swirling around her head, every game is the big game. A few of Riley’s most familiar emotions pop up, but there’s also a new one: anxiety. It’s clear that Riley’s growing up for Pixar’s latest sequel, and as everyone knows, that’s not an easy thing to do.

After just two movies, A Quiet Place is already one of the biggest and most popular horror franchises around. Now the series looks to keep that momentum going with a prequel about what New York looked like on day one of the invasion.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Based in the same universe as last year’s fantastic animated movie (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), this new TV series sets the turtles on a new slew of ridiculous adventures and epic ninja fights.

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has been on the way for a very long time, but we finally have a trailer. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Ariana Grande as Glinda the good.

This sequel to 1996’s tornado chasing cult-classic Twister already looks pretty exciting, and that’s before we get to the fact that the all-star cast includes Glen Powell (Anyone But You), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights).

It’s easy to forget that the latest Planet of the Apes series has been running for almost 13 years, but it’s back for its fourth movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. If you’ve lost track of where the universe is at by now, the super-intelligent apes have taken over the Earth and humans are now the more primitive and endangered species. But that doesn’t mean that all the apes hate them.

Shōgun

FX’s excellent Shōgun got its best trailer of the year so far during the big game, which showed off just a bit of the story of a shipwrecked sailor’s journey through Japan. The epic show is already one of the best of the year, and the trailer manages to do its political intrigue and action justice.