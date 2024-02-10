From Taylor to trailers, here are Polygon’s Super Bowl predictions

Here at Polygon, we’re not the sort that scoff at caring about the Super Bowl — why, some of our favorite coworkers love football! It’s just that there’s so much else at the biggest U.S. television event of the year that piques our interest, and this year is no different.

With Usher making Jujutsu Kaisen references, Taylor Swift jetting in from tour, and the blockbuster summer movie season approaching, Super Bowl LVIII looks ready to uphold the event’s undying relevance for at least another year.

Here’s what the staff of Polygon are putting our (metaphorical) money on:

What’s on your Super Bowl bingo card this year?