Wicked trailer brings a perfectly pink Ariana Grande to Oz

Universal Pictures just revealed a first look at the upcoming trailer for Wicked, the live-action adaptation of the long-running musical and prequel to the Wizard of Oz, during the 2024 Super Bowl broadcast Sunday.

The new Wicked movie adaptation is being directed by Jon Chu, who is known for his work directing Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights. Wicked will be the first of two movies adapting the original musical and its story. Universal Pictures will release the first part of the story, Wicked, on Nov 28, 2024, and Wicked Part Two is scheduled to come to theaters on Nov. 26, 2025, a release said.

Inspired by The Wizard of Oz, Wicked movie tells us the story of the witches of Oz before the events of that classic story. Emmy and Tony-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) stars as Elphaba, a witch who is misunderstood because of her green-colored skin, and global pop star Ariana Grande stars as the perfectly pink glittering witch Glinda. The story follows an unlikely, but budding friendship between the two.

The trailer gave us our first big look at the movie, and it looks as lavish and fantastical as we’d hope for a movie like it. The trailer shows a stunning emerald city, winged beasts, and magical bubbles that carry Glinda. We also got our first glimpses at Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s headmistress Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

