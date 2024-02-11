Beyonce said ‘drop the new music’ at the Super Bowl, then she did

Update: Beyoncé has revealed what the teaser was for on her Instagram: the long-awaited Renaissance Act 2 now has a release date, complete with the drop of two new songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Usher may have taken the stage during the Super Bowl’s halftime show in Las Vegas, but it’s Beyoncé who’s got everyone buzzing.

The pop star teamed up with Verizon for a commercial early in the second half in which the wireless company, represented here by the always hilarious Tony Hale, challenged her to break the internet — as a display of Verizon’s network reliability, of course.

To do this, Beyoncé gets a montage of publicity stunts, including announcing her bid for BOTUS (Beyoncé of the United States), and taking to the stars to become the first pop start to perform in space. But none of those can crash Verizon’s service.

As one final stinger, Beyoncé says “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Which of course, left fans and the entire internet wondering... did Beyoncé actually just surprise release new music via a Verizon ad?

Adding to the speculation that something new might be on the way is the swirling rumors over the last couple of weeks that Beyoncé will get a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere — and what better way to tease that than with a new song launched during the Las Vegas Super Bowl?

It turns out, the reveal was both an immediate new drop, and the release date for her long-awaited Renaissance Act 2: March 29. Beyoncé has released the first new singles from the album: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

The announcement included a full trailer for the new music, which looks like it will be country-tinged.