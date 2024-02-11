Hugh Jackman has some notes on Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is proving that you don’t spend a quarter of a century with the X-Men franchise without knowing how to have a little fun with it. While the world was watching the Super Bowl go into overtime and digesting the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackson was tweeting through it.

Jackman is definitively back for Deadpool & Wolverine, even though the trailer merely teased his appearance, showing him from behind in a white suit and giving us a look at his clawed shadow.

Why the secrecy? Well the folks behind D&W’s marketing are probably holding out on a Wolverine costume reveal. Ryan Reynolds revealed Jackman’s new look on his Instagram last summer, but one can’t have expected that news to have gone as wide as a Super Bowl trailer.

“Best” is a stretch. So is “friends.” pic.twitter.com/sgHomTovoW — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 12, 2024

You can click here for a look at that costume, but this teaser poster for Deadpool & Wolverine is already teasing the look: Wolverine’s classic yellow and black with the horned mask.

In a way, Jackman is only closing his loop with Reynolds. The two co-starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a movie infamous for many things, but chief among them for having a very, very, very strange take on Deadpool.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine the apology we deserve? We’ll find out when it hits theaters on July 26.