 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hugh Jackman has some notes on Deadpool & Wolverine

Just a ‘lil tweak

By Susana Polo
/ new
Deadpool and Wolverine on the set of Deadpool 3 Image: Marvel Studios
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

Hugh Jackman is proving that you don’t spend a quarter of a century with the X-Men franchise without knowing how to have a little fun with it. While the world was watching the Super Bowl go into overtime and digesting the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackson was tweeting through it.

Jackman is definitively back for Deadpool & Wolverine, even though the trailer merely teased his appearance, showing him from behind in a white suit and giving us a look at his clawed shadow.

Why the secrecy? Well the folks behind D&W’s marketing are probably holding out on a Wolverine costume reveal. Ryan Reynolds revealed Jackman’s new look on his Instagram last summer, but one can’t have expected that news to have gone as wide as a Super Bowl trailer.

You can click here for a look at that costume, but this teaser poster for Deadpool & Wolverine is already teasing the look: Wolverine’s classic yellow and black with the horned mask.

In a way, Jackman is only closing his loop with Reynolds. The two co-starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a movie infamous for many things, but chief among them for having a very, very, very strange take on Deadpool.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine the apology we deserve? We’ll find out when it hits theaters on July 26.

Next Up In Marvel

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Beyonce said ‘drop the new music’ at the Super Bowl, then she did

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Best trailers of the 2024 Super Bowl

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Deadpool & Wolverine taunts us with a Secret Wars reference worth breaking down

By Susana Polo
/ new

The humans have gone feral in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Wicked trailer brings a perfectly pink Ariana Grande to Oz

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Twisters trailer? More like the Twister$ trailer

By Matt Patches
/ new