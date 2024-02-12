 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Dune book is on sale at Amazon right now

Purchase any two of these Dune books, save 50% on a third

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

A photo composition featuring the Dune 6 Book Box Set, Dune Volume 1 Graphic Novel, and the Paperback Dune Trilogy Photo composition: Alice Jovanee/Polygon | Source images: Harry N. Abrams, Ace Publishing, [superimposing a film frame onto a product photo]
We’ve found an excellent deal for anyone looking to dive into the sands of Arrakis ahead of the theatrical debut of Dune: Part Two on Mar. 1. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on virtually every book in the Dune franchise, including box sets, as well as the excellent, award-winning graphic novel adaptation. As an added bonus, if you purchase three participating books from this sale, Amazon will knock 50% off the cheapest eligible item in your cart (this promotion also works on Blu-rays and video games!). Below, you’ll find just a handful of selections from this Shai’hulud-sized sale.

The first six books in Frank Herbert’s Dune saga are collected in this paperback box set that’s currently available at Amazon for $59.99 (was $108). This set combines Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune into a single box set with minimalist cover art.

A more striking, hardcover collection of the first three books in the Dune saga is also available on Amazon for $83 (was $149.99). In addition to some amazing cover art, each book features an illustrated poster inside its dust jacket.

The Dune saga is pretty awesome, but parsing its dense sci-fi setting from the text can be a bit intimidating to newcomers. If you’re looking for a way to ease yourself into Frank Herbert’s universe, we highly recommend checking out the Dune: Graphic Novel collection, which spreads the first book in the Dune franchise over a trilogy of illustrated volumes. The Deluxe hardcover version of the first book in the trilogy is currently on sale at Amazon for $27.99 (was $50). The standard version of the second book is available for $16.99 (was $24.99). Unfortunately, the third volume isn’t due to launch until Jul. 16, and is currently available for pre-order for $25.99.

A Splash panel from Book 1 of the Dune Graphic Novel featuring an emerging sandworm Image:

The Art and Soul of Dune offers 240 pages of renders, photography, and concept art that inspired Denis Villeneuve’s take on the Dune saga. Usually $49.99, you can pick up a copy of this excellent coffee table book for just $32.99 at Amazon.

Pages 34 and 35 of The Art and Soul of Dune featuring concept art of the Atreides Palace on Caladan Image: Insight Editions

Dune Part One: The Photography features 282 pages of stills from the filming of the first part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and is currently on sale at Amazon for $31.56 (was $60). In addition to candid shots of the cast and principal photography, you’ll also find some striking landscapes reaching from the cliffs of Norway to the deserts of Jordan.

Black &amp; White, and color on set photos from Dune Part One featuring Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, and Babs Olusanmokun Image: Insight Editions

