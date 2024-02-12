We’ve found an excellent deal for anyone looking to dive into the sands of Arrakis ahead of the theatrical debut of Dune: Part Two on Mar. 1. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on virtually every book in the Dune franchise, including box sets, as well as the excellent, award-winning graphic novel adaptation. As an added bonus, if you purchase three participating books from this sale, Amazon will knock 50% off the cheapest eligible item in your cart (this promotion also works on Blu-rays and video games!). Below, you’ll find just a handful of selections from this Shai’hulud-sized sale.

The first six books in Frank Herbert’s Dune saga are collected in this paperback box set that’s currently available at Amazon for $59.99 (was $108). This set combines Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune into a single box set with minimalist cover art.

A more striking, hardcover collection of the first three books in the Dune saga is also available on Amazon for $83 (was $149.99). In addition to some amazing cover art, each book features an illustrated poster inside its dust jacket.

The Dune saga is pretty awesome, but parsing its dense sci-fi setting from the text can be a bit intimidating to newcomers. If you’re looking for a way to ease yourself into Frank Herbert’s universe, we highly recommend checking out the Dune: Graphic Novel collection, which spreads the first book in the Dune franchise over a trilogy of illustrated volumes. The Deluxe hardcover version of the first book in the trilogy is currently on sale at Amazon for $27.99 (was $50). The standard version of the second book is available for $16.99 (was $24.99). Unfortunately, the third volume isn’t due to launch until Jul. 16, and is currently available for pre-order for $25.99.

The Art and Soul of Dune offers 240 pages of renders, photography, and concept art that inspired Denis Villeneuve’s take on the Dune saga. Usually $49.99, you can pick up a copy of this excellent coffee table book for just $32.99 at Amazon.

Dune Part One: The Photography features 282 pages of stills from the filming of the first part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and is currently on sale at Amazon for $31.56 (was $60). In addition to candid shots of the cast and principal photography, you’ll also find some striking landscapes reaching from the cliffs of Norway to the deserts of Jordan.