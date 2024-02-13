Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be one of 2024’s biggest games. Given the success of other recent fantasy adventure titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring (not to mention, Capcom’s own stunning streak of great titles), the cult classic series may find a much bigger audience when it launches on March 22.

In case Dragon’s Dogma is new to you, you might be wondering whether you should play the original game before the sequel. If you have any spare time at all between playing through 2023’s best games and early 2024 bangers, I highly suggest that you spend at least a dozen or so hours with it. The fact that it’s available (and runs great) on the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch means it’s both easy and fun to take this adventure on the go.

Former Polygon editor Mike Mahardy’s love letter to Dragon’s Dogma gets at why now is a great time to jump in. It’s a remnant from a very different (and bit more tumultuous) time in Capcom’s history that’s very much worth revisiting for its charm, innovative mechanics, arcade-y, yet deep gameplay, and its surprisingly rich world.

I’m going to tell you where to play the director’s cut of the game, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and where you can find deals on it.

Dragon’s Dogma PC deals

On PC, you can get Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for a great deal. Prices vary depending on where you’re looking (it’s $29.99 on Steam), but it’s available for less than $10 elsewhere. For example, trusted Steam code seller Green Man Gaming is offering the game for $4.32, while Fanatical is offering the game as part of a Capcom-themed bundle you can build yourself for as little as $9.99 for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and two other great games.

For a limited time, GOG.com is offering a DRM-free version of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for $4.79. This deal lasts through the early hours of Weds. Feb 14.

Dragon’s Dogma PS deals

Sadly, no sub-$10 deal is currently happening for PlayStation 4 and PS5. A digital copy of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen costs $29.99 through the PS Store. However, if you’re a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you’ll be able to play the game through that service for no extra charge.

Of course, you can purchase the game on disc, if that’s how you prefer to obtain your titles. GameStop still has physical PS4 copies of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen selling pre-owned for $19.99.

Dragon’s Dogma Xbox deals

Snagging a digital copy of the game for Xbox One or Xbox Series X costs just $4.49 through the Xbox store. The game isn’t currently available on Game Pass, but thankfully it’s super affordable to own outright.

GameStop is selling Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen pre-owned on disc for $17.99.

Dragon’s Dogma Switch deals

Digital versions of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen are available at several online retailers for the same $29.99 price, including Nintendo’s own eShop, from Humble, Best Buy, and from GameStop. As this version of the game launched in 2019, the price isn’t as low as the digital version for most other platforms.

GameStop has Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on cartridge for $24.99 in pre-owned condition.