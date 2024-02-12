 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Helldivers 2 devs are fixing the game — but they also need to sleep

‘Right now it is crucial’ for the devs to get some shuteye

By Oli Welsh
/ new
Sci-fi soldiers, guns raised, walk through a wood as a low sun streams through the trees behind them Image: Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Oli Welsh is senior editor, U.K., providing news, analysis, and criticism of film, TV, and games. He has been covering the business & culture of video games for two decades.

Here’s a tiny window into what it’s like for a smaller developer to have a game they’re working on blow up. Arrowhead Game Studios’ bug-squashing third-person shooter Helldivers 2 launched simultaneously on PC and PlayStation 5 on Thursday, and it’s a hit, breaking into the top 10 most played games on Steam and becoming PlayStation’s biggest Steam launch to date.

But this wave of popularity has brought with it some problems for the online co-op game. Helldivers 2’s servers are struggling, with players reporting login issues, and rewards and progression not being properly recorded.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt took to X (formerly Twitter) and Steam late on Sunday to apologize and explain. His post is unusual in its candor and detail — not just in how it explains the exact technical nature of the problem, but the personal challenge it represents for the developers.

“I know the progression issue is frustrating, especially for newer divers that want to unlock sweet gear,” Pilestedt posted. “For now, please once again accept our sincere apologies for the issues you’re facing and rest assured, we’re doing our utmost to make it right. In order to do so, right now it is crucial that our team gets some sleep and we will be back at this again in a few hours.”

Without making a meal of it or angling for sympathy, Pilestedt painted a clear picture of a smaller development team racing to keep up with a game snowballing in popularity over its launch weekend. He implied the team didn’t get a lot of sleep, so they were sent home to get some rest and continue work on the fix the next day, refreshed. Hopefully, frustrated Helldivers 2 players can relate.

As for the nature of the issue, Pilestedt revealed it’s not as simple as “just add more servers” (if you can even do this on a Sunday evening from Stockholm, Sweden). Both Arrowhead servers and its partner services have a rate limiter that prevents the servers from being overwhelmed by denying a certain number of connections per second. Helldivers 2 kept hitting this failsafe switch, meaning some players’ connections to the login servers failed.

Arrowhead doubled the rate limit over the weekend and increased capacity for concurrent players by 100,000, but players blew through those limits in a matter of minutes, Pilestedt said, “We managed to increase the rate limit from 10,000/min to 20,000/min and the total capacity of concurrent players was increased from 250,000 total to 360,000 total. This was however still not enough as the player count jumped to 360k after 5 1⁄2 minutes.”

(Incidentally, this gives us a sense of the size of Helldivers 2’s audience on PlayStation. The game has topped out at around 150,000 concurrent players on Steam, meaning even more — around 200,000 — are playing simultaneously on PS5.)

Pilestedt said the increased rate limits should at least mean the waits to connect to Helldivers 2 have been shortened, and that the hotfixes Arrowhead deployed had “mitigated but not resolved” the progression issue. “Without additional server maintenance this will still not work as intended,” he admitted. “If you get the issue you can try rebooting the game to increase the chances of it being reset. This is due to the high traffic on the servers leading to rewards not being tracked correctly by our servers.”

In a previous post, Pilestedt offered some encouragement and praise for Arrowhead’s developers as they battle server issues and other feedback. “The team at Arrowhead are true champs in their desire to make Helldivers 2 as good to play as possible for you guys,” he posted. Here’s hoping they all got a good night’s rest.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

D&D’s 2024 revision of 5th edition won’t be complete until 2025

By Charlie Hall
/ new

PC sci-fi classic Star Control returns as Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes run down Blizzard’s big changes

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Can Munna be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

By Julia Lee

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob-themed Super Bowl might be the best way to watch, at this point

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Fortnite TMNT event quest schedule and Cowabunga rewards

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new