Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga box set are discounted

The new collector’s box set is far from the only piece of Zelda literature on sale right now

By Alice Jovanée
A splash panel from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga featuring Link holding the Master Sword. Image: Akira Himekawa
The acclaimed manga for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is getting a collector’s box set that brings together all 11 issues of the recently completed series. While the box set won’t be available until Sep. 24, it’s available to pre-order on Amazon for $111.49, saving you roughly $18 off the normal launch price. Without official images available, details on the box set are still a bit scarce, but the listing on Amazon and Barnes & Noble mention that it’ll include both a decorative box and poster.

Authored and illustrated by A. Honda and S. Nagana under the pen name Akira Himekawa, the Twilight Princess adaptation took nearly six years to complete and encompasses a whopping 2,040 pages, chronicling the adventures of Link in the Twilight Realm and beyond.

Cover art for the first eight issues of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga Image: Akira Himekawa

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga box set

  • $112
  • $130
  • 15% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Akira Himekawa isn’t just responsible for The Twilight Princess manga. They’ve penned a total of ten volumes spanning eight classic Zelda adventures, including Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, and more. If you’d like to get caught up with Akira’s other awesome work, make sure to check out the ten-volume complete box set, and the Legendary Edition Box set, which are both currently discounted on Amazon.

Both box sets include the same stories. However, the Legendary Edition features better quality paper and alternate covers, in addition to shipping in a blocky recreation of one of the chests from The Legend of Zelda.

In case you want to try a sample before diving in with a box set, individual paperbacks for each volume are available at Amazon, where you can get 50% off a third book when you purchase two other eligible books of equal or greater value.

If you can’t wait until September, individual issues of The Twilight Princess manga are available through Barnes & Noble for $9.99, with the exception of volumes four and five.

The Legend of Zelda, Vol. 1: Ocarina of Time, Part 1

  • $10
  • $12
  • 17% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Legend of Zelda, Vol. 2: Ocarina of Time, Part 2

  • $11
  • $12
  • 12% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Other hardcover literature surrounding the hero of time is also discounted, including The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, and The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts. Each book is on sale for around $25, and thanks to Amazon’s promo, you’ll pay just over $60 if you purchase all three.

Hyrule Historia looks at the development of The Legend of Zelda across its different formats, while Art & Artifacts is full of illustrations and other concept art that was used to bring The Legend of Zelda franchise to life. However, if you’re looking for some deep cuts into Zelda lore, you’ll want to check out The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia.

