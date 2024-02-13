 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dune: Part Two’s Ornithopter soars its way onto Microsoft Flight Simulator

‘My planet Arrakis is so beautiful when the sun is low’

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is a curation editor, out to highlight the best movies, TV, anime, comics, and games. He has been writing professionally for over 8 years.

Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic, is nearly upon us. In the lead-up to the film’s highly anticipated release on March 1, Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios announced the arrival of Paul Atreides’ Ornithopter and the desert plains of Arrakis in Microsoft Flight Simulator in a free expansion.

The Ornithopter is to the universe of Dune what the X-Wing and TIE Fighter are to Star Wars: an iconic work of speculative engineering with a distinctive silhouette and dazzling mid-flight capabilities. According to a statement by Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann, players will be able to pilot the Royal Atreides Ornithopter through three tutorials (take-off, landing, and freefall) before participating in five time-trial activities and a rescue mission to save their flight instructor from an oncoming sandstorm.

It’s only the latest in a series of video game tie-ins in the weeks leading up to Dune: Part Two’s release. Back in December, Sledgehammer Games added Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to find and kill Chargers in Helldivers 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Destiny 2’s many expansions are just $20 at Humble

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Bungie ends its four-year partnership with Prime Gaming

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

One of the funniest seasons of Taskmaster is finally on YouTube

By Pete Volk
/ new

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden beginners tips before starting

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Squishmallows vs. Build-A-Bear, the cutest legal scuffle ever, is heating up

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new