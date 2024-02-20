 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three cards from the Fallout collaboration with Magic: the Gathering, arranged over a piece of art depicting a Brotherhood of Steel soldier Image: Wizards of the Coast/Bethesda

Magic’s first Fallout Commander decklist preview is for Scrappy Survivors

The collection looks menacing

By Cass Marshall
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cass Marshall is a news writer focusing on gaming and culture coverage, taking a particular interest in the human stories of the wild world of online games.

The Fallout franchise is one of the most popular post-apocalyptic settings, and with a new Amazon TV adaptation set for release in April, the series is on our collective radar. Fallout is joining the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering, with four new Commander decks originally announced in August. Polygon has your exclusive look at one of the first complete decklists, as well as new card reveals.

Mister Gutsy, a multi-armed robot next to an explosion, as a Magic: the Gathering Card. The card’s description reads: Whenever you cast an Aura or Equpiment spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Mister Gutsy. When Mister Gutsy dies, create X Junk Tokens, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on it. Image: Wizards of the Coast
Cass, Hand of Vengeance, a Magic: the Gathering card categorized as a Legendary Creature - Human Ranger. “Whenever Cass or another creature you control dies, if it was enchanted or equipped, return any number of Aura cards that were attached to it from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to target creature, then attach any number of Equipment that were attached to it to that creature.” Image: Wizards of the Coast

The Scrappy Survivors decklist looks like it’s built around having a few cheap creatures that can be buffed up with powerful auras and enchantments. The Fallout franchise is all about the fusion between old-world tech and post-apocalyptic ingenuity; for every guy in a full set of power armor, there’s a dozen raiders wearing stuff they’ve found in scrapyards and dumpsters.

The Scrappy Survivors deck might look like a pushover at first, but once the player builds some momentum, they’re able to take cards like Mister Gutsy, a new legendary artifact creature, and snowball some big hits. There are also a few heavy hitters, like Cass, Hand of Vengeance, whose ability to recycle dead creatures’ auras and equipment feels both thematic and powerful. Cass is best known from her role as a companion in Fallout: New Vegas, and it’s good to see her back in action.

Mantle of the Ancients - A Magic: the Gathering Card. The description reads: “When Mantle of the Ancients enters the battlefiel,d return any number of target Aura and/or Equipment cards that could be attached to enchanted creature from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to enchanted creature. Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each Aura and Equpiment attached to it.” Image: Wizards of the Coast
The Pip-Boy 3000, an iconic piece of Fallout equipment, made into a Magic: the Gathering Card for the upcoming Scrappy Survivors crossover deck. Image: Wizards of the Coast

There couldn’t be a Scrappy Survivors deck without some scrap to make use of. Wizards made a clever move, repurposing the well-regarded Mantle of the Ancients aura (which first appeared in 2022’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms) into a take on the classic Vault suit. But it’s not just any Vault suit. This is the Holy Vault Suit, the same torn and tattered outfit worn by the original character from 1997’s Fallout and once again, this time by The Wanderer, in Fallout 2.

In addition to giving this set of cards the three-letter PIP naming convention to set it apart from all other Magic sets that have come before, Wizards also gave the iconic Pip-Boy some love. While the Pip-Boy 2000 was first introduced in the original Fallout, this card shows Bethesda’s own Pip-Boy 3000, which serves as the menu system and user interface in the Maryland-based company’s modern incarnation of the video game franchise.

Vault 21: House Gambit, a Magic: the Gathering Card from the upcoming Scrappy Survivors Fallout crossover set. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Perhaps the most interesting card in the preview is Vault 21: House Gambit. Vault 21 is another location from New Vegas, a former Vault Tec survival bunker overhauled into a hotel and gift shop. It’s part of Mr. House’s great empire built along the New Vegas strip, and the best roadhouse around for tourists to lay their heads between bouts of gambling.

Appropriately, there’s a bit of a gamble associated with the House Gambit. The player discards a card, draws a card, and then reveals up to five non-land cards from their hand. For each of those cards that has the same mana value as another card revealed this way, they can then create a Treasure token. This is a ploy that absolutely could backfire if the mana values don’t line up — but if things come together, the Scrappy Survivors player could walk away with a big score.

Between Cass and the House references, the Scrappy Survivors deck seems to be strongly aligned with New Vegas, one of the most interesting Fallout titles. The Mojave Wasteland is being fought over by the NCR, Caesar’s Legion, Mr. House, and the independent peoples of New Vegas. Some folk in New Vegas get to enjoy the riches afforded to them by Caesar’s conquest or Mr. House’s utopia, but others are left out in the dark. Sometimes, citizens of the Strip can gamble on a hand and walk away laden with riches — and sometimes, the game is rigged from the start.

The Scrappy Survivors deck is full of nods and homages to the other Fallout games in the series, including Preston Garvey from Fallout 4 and Fallout 76’s Duchess, proprietor of the Wayward bar. There are also three other decks: Science!, Hail, Caesar, and Mutant Menace. Expect to learn more about those decklists soon.

Below you’ll find the complete decklist for Magic: The Gathering’s Scrappy Survivors Commander deck:

Scrappy Survivors Deck

Other - 38 Cards

  • Dogmeat, Ever Loyal
  • Preston Garvey, Minuteman
  • Codsworth, Handy Helper
  • Idolized
  • Pre-War Formalwear
  • Birthday Party
  • Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep
  • Grim Reaper’s Sprint
  • Junk Jet
  • Megaton’s Fate
  • House Gambit
  • Veronica, Dissident Scribe
  • Animal Friend
  • 1Strong Back
  • Almost Perfect
  • Armory Paladin
  • Cait, Cage Brawler
  • Cass, Hand of Vengeance
  • Inventory Management
  • Moira Brown, Guide Author
  • Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ
  • Mister Gutsy
  • Pip-Boy 3000
  • Junktown
  • Sunscorched Divide
  • Brotherhood Outcast
  • Commander Sofia Daguerre
  • Acquired Mutation
  • Crimson Caravaneer
  • Ian the Reckless
  • Bighorner Rancher
  • Break Down
  • Gunner Conscript
  • Super Mutant Scavenger
  • Well Rested
  • Agility Bobblehead
  • Perception Bobblehead
  • Silver Shroud Costume

Enchantment - 8 Cards

Creature - 1 Card

  • Puresteel Paladin

Sorcery - 2 Cards

Instant - 4 Cards

Artifact - 11 Cards

Land - 36 Cards

