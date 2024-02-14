Princess Peach is here to steal your heart on Valentine’s Day

The life of a royal affords one plenty of leisure time — opportunities to pick up figure skating, underwater singing, and mighty morphin’, apparently. In the latest look at Princess Peach: Showtime!, we also learn that the Mushroom Kingdom’s leading lady has a penchant for thievery. And perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day, Princess Peach appears more than capable of stealing hearts. She’s good at everything!

Nintendo revealed four new transformations available to Peach in her upcoming Switch game on Wednesday, with Figure Skater Peach, Mermaid Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, and Mighty Peach joining the lineup. Previously, Nintendo had revealed Ninja Peach, Swordfighter Peach, Cowgirl Peach, Patisserie Peach, Detective Peach, and Kung Fu Peach.

With hacking and swinging skills that rival Tej and Peter Parker, respectively, Phantom... excuse me, Dashing Thief Peach looks like the funnest of the bunch. But I’m excited to see Peach go full tokusatsu mode on evil theater kids Grape and the Sour Bunch in her new game.

While it may appear that Peach is challenging Mario for the number of jobs one can have, it’s worth noting that all of Peach’s new skills are presented as roles in a stage play in Princess Peach: Showtime! It’s unclear whether she has the breaking-and-entering skills to pull a heist off-stage. But considering how expertly Peach skates in her new reveal video, I’m gonna say this is all natural talent, not magic.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 22.