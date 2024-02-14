A bouquet of Lego flowers means never having to say sorry

It’s Valentine’s Day, and just in case that comes as a surprise, we’re here to help. Even if you won’t get them in time for Valentine’s Day, building any of Lego’s floral bouquets is the ideal way to spend an afternoon with your Valentine. These arrangements look amazing, are always fresh, and are even made from recycled plants. Each stem can even be “trimmed” to provide the perfect fit for any vase.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, you can’t go wrong with the original Lego Flower Bouquet, which is currently on sale for around $48 from Amazon, and Target (was $59.99). The Lego Wildflower Bouquet offers a similar number of flowers for around $50 from Amazon and Target, but with a more vivid arrangement of blooming perennials.

However, if you’d prefer a more distinct arrangement, we’d recommend checking out the Lego Orchid. This 608-piece artificial plant comes with its own planter and is currently on sale for around $41 from Amazon, and Walmart (was $49.99).

If your Valentine is also a Mario fan, you might want to check out the Lego Mario Piranha Plant, which is available for $59.99 from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The 540-piece carnivorous plant can be modeled into a variety of emotive poses and even comes packaged with a pair of gold coins to feed it in case it gets peckish.

Beautiful, resilient, and practically allergic to water, these Lego succulents remind me of myself in many ways. If this describes your Valentine, you can currently find the original Lego Succulent pack on sale for around $40 at Amazon, or $49.99 at Barnes & Noble. Amazon and Barnes & Noble also have a bundle of nine itty-bitty plants, including some cacti and a couple of carnivorous plants for $49.99.

Lego also offers a variety of smaller $14.99 bundles of flowers to pick up individually or mix and match. While finding the bouquet of a dozen Lego roses is virtually impossible, two-packs of roses are readily available for $14.99 from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Other great Lego options include Cherry Blossoms, Lotus Flowers, and Sun Flowers, which are all available at either Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Who put this in here? While they aren’t flowers per-se, we wouldn’t have flowers without our buggy friends. The 1,111-piece Lego Insect collection features the Blue morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle, and Praying Mantis all displayed in their natural habitats. We realize this one may not be for everyone, but if your Valentine has a soft spot for these not-so-creepy crawlies, you can currently find them on Amazon for $79.99.