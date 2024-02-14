 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Outer Worlds, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lead PlayStation Plus’ February lineup

Plus, Lego!

By Nicole Carpenter
Parvati Holcomb, an Indian woman wearing goggles on her forehead, in The Outer Worlds Image: Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
PlayStation Plus will have a whole bunch of new games to play in February — among them are The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Need for Speed Unbound, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These games (and others) will become accessible to subscribers across three different tiers on Feb. 20.

Headlining the list is The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, which includes the base game and all of its downloadable content. Obsidian Entertainment’s space ruins role-playing game was originally released in 2019, and was considered one of the best games of the year. PlayStation is also adding Need for Speed Unbound, Criterion Games’ racing game; Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco’s 2021 release; Assassin's Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft; Lego Worlds, which is basically a space to play with bricks; Lego Jurassic Park, inspired by the first four films; Roguebook, the roguelike deck builder; Rogue Lords, a fantasy roguelike; and Tales of Zestiria, the war torn RPG from Bandai Namco.

Here’s the full list, where you can play each game, and which subscription tier you need for access.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • Need for Speed Unbound — PS5
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition — PS5
  • Tales of Arise — PS4, PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — PS4, PS5
  • Lego Worlds — PS4
  • Lego Jurassic Park — PS4
  • Roguebook — PS4, PS5
  • Rogue Lords — PS4
  • Tales of Zestiria — PS4

PlayStation Premium Classics

  • Resistance: Retribution — PS4, PS5
  • Jet Moto 2 — PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Symphonia — PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Vesperia — PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus has three separate subscriptions: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential is the most basic service and costs $9.99 a month; subscribers get access to some monthly games, as well as online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus Extra is the step up for $14.99 a month, adding the whole game catalog, Classic, and everything offered to Essential subscribers. Premium is the most expensive tier at $17.99; it includes everything in the lower tiers, plus the classics game catalog, game trials, and cloud streaming.

This pricing system went into effect in March 2022, replacing PlayStation Now. In September, Sony raised the price of its 12-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus across all tiers — $79.99 for Essential, $134.99 for Extra, and 159.99 for Premium.

