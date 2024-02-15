X-Men ‘97 finally gets a trailer and a March premiere, bub

I think I’m a mutant. My mutant gift? Getting hyped for X-Men ‘97.

I know it’s not the most unique skillset, but look — I’m a millennial and can only resist so much. Play the opening notes of that theme song and my brain is effectively rewired. If you’re reading this, you probably know what that’s like, and so the first trailer for X-Men ‘97 is likely going to hit you better than a good-ass cup of coffee.

The trailer lays on the nostalgia super thick, with footage from “Graduation Day,” the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, playing on a CRT television before gradually zooming in and transitioning to the new, widescreen take on what is possibly the most ‘90s cartoon ever made. And you know what? It whips.

Short and sweet, the footage is light on plot and heavy on vibes, but there are some fun details teased. Cyclops is leading the X-Men after Xavier’s passing, Jean Grey appears to be pregnant, and Magneto inherits everything Professor X left behind? Juicy!

Answers will come shockingly soon — X-Men ‘97 will premiere on Disney Plus March 20, just about a month from now. I will be staring at my phone longingly while fully clothed in bed until then.

You know, like in the meme.