 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Man’s Sky’s Omega update is designed to entice new and lapsed players

The update comes with a free weekend

By Cass Marshall
/ new
Cass Marshall is a news writer focusing on gaming and culture coverage, taking a particular interest in the human stories of the wild world of online games.

The newest No Man’s Sky update is called Omega, and it’s designed to bring lapsed players back into the game. Omega is accompanied by a free weekend, which runs from Feb. 15 until Feb. 19.

The first big feature of Omega is an Omega expedition. Originally, expeditions were featured as a mode that ran parallel to the main game, tasking players with achieving certain challenges during a time-limited season. Expeditions are now integrated into the main game, allowing a player to join an expedition with all of their best loot, and return back to the main save with all the goodies they earn.

The Omega update also brings additions to older content. There are new on-planet missions that are “specific to an alien lifeforms locale, climate and personality,” new content added to the main Atlas story, and a new pirate dreadnought to confront and eventually own.

After nearly eight years and over 25 updates, it’s exciting to see No Man’s Sky still trucking along with free patches — and ones that are designed to entice new players, at that. As someone who’s fallen off the game, I find myself intrigued to check out some of those new ships and perhaps check out the expedition for one of those neat new starships.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

All Persona 3 Reload classroom answers and questions

By Ryan Gilliam and Kallie Plagge
/ new

7 tips and tricks before starting Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor’s auto-shooter gameplay has me yearning for the mines

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Don’t worry, Xbox is staying in the hardware game

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How to get and farm ore in Palworld

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Palworld dev responds to player drop-off, says it’s ‘fine’ to take breaks

By Ana Diaz
/ new