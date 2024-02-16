After a staggering 12-year run on Kickstarter, board game publisher CMON will take its crowdfunding and pre-order business exclusively to Gamefound. The founder of the Polish crowdfunding platform, Marcin Świerkot, told Polygon he was unable to disclose the terms of the agreement. What is certain, however, is that this maneuver marks a massive change in the relationship between Kickstarter, long the leader in the crowdfunding space, and one of its biggest competitors.
“At CMON we always look to innovate and provide the best products and experiences for our customers,” said David Preti, CMON COO, in a news release. “Gamefound has a number of excellent features that our fans have been asking for, and we feel their platform is a great fit for us as we move into the future. We want the consumer experience to be as smooth as possible, and Gamefound gives us the tools we need so we can focus on creating great games.”
“Both sides are happy with [the agreement],” Gamefound’s Świerkot told Polygon in an email.
Gamefound exited beta in early 2022, its growth accelerated in part by a significant investment from Disney Lorcana publisher, Ravensburger. After falling short of its ambitious goals that year, the company rallied — nearly doubling its income from crowdfunding in 2023 to more than $56 million. Its revenue growth parallels Kickstarters’ own tabletop revenue decline, which appears to have fallen by a reported $43.8 million over the same two-year period.
Meanwhile, San Francisco-based BackerKit recently spun up its own crowdfunding business, which exited beta in July 2023. While the company has not yet logged a full year of crowdfunding revenue, it has grown largely by courting disaffected Kickstarter users. High-profile converts include Gloomhaven and Frosthaven publisher Cephalofair Games, whose multi-title project called Gloomhaven: Grand Festival brought in more than $5 million on Backerkit.
The sheer volume of crowdfunding projects run by CMON can’t be overstated. Since 2012, it has run nearly 60 successful campaigns on Kickstarter alone, earning on average more than $1.9 million for each one. Its business accounts for an impressive $108,628,027 on Kickstarter, or more than 5.4% of the Brooklyn-based company’s cumulative earnings from tabletop crowdfunding over the last 12 years.
CMON’s latest campaign, currently on Gamefound, is for A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics, a miniatures skirmish game starring characters from George R.R. Martin’s novels. It has so far earned more than $860,000, and has less than a week left to go. Delivery is expected by February 2025.
Successful CMON campaigns on Kickstarter since 2012
|Title
|Backer dollars raised
|Number of backers
|Month funded
|Title
|Backer dollars raised
|Number of backers
|Month funded
|Zombicide
|$781,597
|5,258
|May 2012
|Sedition Wars: Battle for Alabaster
|$951,254
|4,278
|June 2012
|Relic Knights
|$909,537
|3,459
|September 2012
|Guilds of Cadwallon
|$116,938
|2,955
|December 2012
|Rivet Wars
|$582,316
|2,464
|February 2013
|Zombicide: Season 2
|$2,255,018
|8,944
|March 2013
|Kaosball
|$356,752
|1,896
|June 2013
|Wrath of Kings
|$718,152
|3,756
|September 2013
|Arcadia Quest
|$774,222
|4,885
|March 2014
|Dogs of War
|$66,703
|1,139
|May 2014
|Xenoshyft Onslaught
|$242,832
|3,367
|June 2014
|Zombicide: Season 3
|$2,849,064
|12,011
|July 2014
|CoolMiniOrNot Base System Featuring Micro Art Studio
|$88,259
|1,239
|October 2014
|The World of Smog: On Her Majesty’s Service
|$101,351
|1,770
|November 2014
|Rum & Bones
|$739,513
|4,417
|December 2014
|Blood Rage
|$905,682
|9,825
|March 2015
|B-Sieged: Sons of the Abyss
|$567,350
|4,774
|May 2015
|Zombicide: Black Plague
|$4,079,204
|20,915
|July 2015
|The Others: 7 Sins
|$1,464,489
|10,136
|October 2015
|Arcadia Quest: Inferno
|$1,710,713
|9,991
|December 2015
|Xenoshyft: Dreadmire
|$383,406
|4,398
|January 2016
|Masmorra: Dungeons of Arcadia
|$1,010,958
|10,862
|March 2016
|Rum & Bones: Second Tide
|$947,864
|5,794
|April 2016
|Massive Darkness
|$3,560,642
|22,361
|July 2016
|The World of SMOG: Rise of Moloch
|$1,174,130
|7,892
|February 2017
|Rising Sun
|$4,228,060
|31,262
|April 2017
|Zombicide: Green Horde
|$5,004,614
|27,236
|June 2017
|A Song of Ice & Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game
|$1,690,466
|9,040
|August 2017
|Hate
|$1,469,489
|10,227
|February 2018
|Zombicide: Invader
|$3,352,208
|18,486
|May 2018
|Arcadia Quest: Riders
|$316,018
|5,272
|May 2018
|Cthulhu: Death May Die
|$2,412,286
|15,831
|July 2018
|Starcadia Quest
|$935,956
|6,503
|September 2018
|Project: Elite
|$634,782
|5,367
|November 2018
|Blood Rage Digital
|$769,503
|11,213
|December 2018
|Munchkin Dungeon
|$701,618
|6,444
|February 2019
|Bloodborne: The Board Game
|$4,013,731
|23,986
|May 2019
|Trudvang Legends
|$1,492,714
|11,808
|August 2019
|CMON Time Machine
|$296,056
|11,306
|September 2019
|Zombicide: 2nd Edition
|$3,410,084
|21,735
|November 2019
|Night of the Living Dead: A Zombicide Game
|$430,154
|6,318
|December 2019
|Marvel United
|$2,866,168
|21,290
|March 2020
|Ankh: Gods of Egypt
|$3,320,196
|23,386
|May 2020
|CMON Comics -- Vol. 1
|$501,632
|12,261
|June 2020
|Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape
|$3,813,274
|21,763
|August 2020
|CMON Presents: The Animation Collection
|$743,049
|7,266
|January 2021
|Zombicide: Undead or Alive
|$3,310,872
|21,160
|March 2021
|Marvel United: X-Men
|$5,988,089
|25,303
|May 2021
|Masters of the Universe: The Board Game
|$2,046,517
|8,166
|October 2021
|Marvel Zombies - A Zombicide Game
|$9,032,583
|28,974
|February 2022
|Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City - The Board Game
|$886,783
|6,345
|July 2022
|Dune: War for Arrakis
|$1,334,501
|11,449
|September 2022
|Cthulhu: Death May Die - Fear the Unknown
|$3,426,673
|21,337
|November 2022
|Marvel United: Multiverse
|$4,787,626
|20,886
|February 2022
|Zombicide: White Death
|$3,839,614
|19,303
|April 2023
|Mordred
|$669,976
|5,687
|July 2023
|CDeased - A Zombicide Game
|$3,564,789
|12,787
|November 2023
|Totals:
|$108,628,027
|658,183
|Average:
|$1,905,755
|11,547
Loading comments...