CMON leaves Kickstarter, will bring its board games exclusively to Gamefound

A first-of-its-kind agreement for the crowdfunding platform signals a sea change

By Charlie Hall
Cover art for Zombicide’s second edition shows a team of survivors cutting and shooting their way through a horde of the undead. Image: Édouard Guiton/CMON
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

After a staggering 12-year run on Kickstarter, board game publisher CMON will take its crowdfunding and pre-order business exclusively to Gamefound. The founder of the Polish crowdfunding platform, Marcin Świerkot, told Polygon he was unable to disclose the terms of the agreement. What is certain, however, is that this maneuver marks a massive change in the relationship between Kickstarter, long the leader in the crowdfunding space, and one of its biggest competitors.

“At CMON we always look to innovate and provide the best products and experiences for our customers,” said David Preti, CMON COO, in a news release. “Gamefound has a number of excellent features that our fans have been asking for, and we feel their platform is a great fit for us as we move into the future. We want the consumer experience to be as smooth as possible, and Gamefound gives us the tools we need so we can focus on creating great games.”

“Both sides are happy with [the agreement],” Gamefound’s Świerkot told Polygon in an email.

Gamefound exited beta in early 2022, its growth accelerated in part by a significant investment from Disney Lorcana publisher, Ravensburger. After falling short of its ambitious goals that year, the company rallied — nearly doubling its income from crowdfunding in 2023 to more than $56 million. Its revenue growth parallels Kickstarters’ own tabletop revenue decline, which appears to have fallen by a reported $43.8 million over the same two-year period.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based BackerKit recently spun up its own crowdfunding business, which exited beta in July 2023. While the company has not yet logged a full year of crowdfunding revenue, it has grown largely by courting disaffected Kickstarter users. High-profile converts include Gloomhaven and Frosthaven publisher Cephalofair Games, whose multi-title project called Gloomhaven: Grand Festival brought in more than $5 million on Backerkit.

The sheer volume of crowdfunding projects run by CMON can’t be overstated. Since 2012, it has run nearly 60 successful campaigns on Kickstarter alone, earning on average more than $1.9 million for each one. Its business accounts for an impressive $108,628,027 on Kickstarter, or more than 5.4% of the Brooklyn-based company’s cumulative earnings from tabletop crowdfunding over the last 12 years.

CMON’s latest campaign, currently on Gamefound, is for A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics, a miniatures skirmish game starring characters from George R.R. Martin’s novels. It has so far earned more than $860,000, and has less than a week left to go. Delivery is expected by February 2025.

Successful CMON campaigns on Kickstarter since 2012

Title Backer dollars raised Number of backers Month funded
Title Backer dollars raised Number of backers Month funded
Zombicide $781,597 5,258 May 2012
Sedition Wars: Battle for Alabaster $951,254 4,278 June 2012
Relic Knights $909,537 3,459 September 2012
Guilds of Cadwallon $116,938 2,955 December 2012
Rivet Wars $582,316 2,464 February 2013
Zombicide: Season 2 $2,255,018 8,944 March 2013
Kaosball $356,752 1,896 June 2013
Wrath of Kings $718,152 3,756 September 2013
Arcadia Quest $774,222 4,885 March 2014
Dogs of War $66,703 1,139 May 2014
Xenoshyft Onslaught $242,832 3,367 June 2014
Zombicide: Season 3 $2,849,064 12,011 July 2014
CoolMiniOrNot Base System Featuring Micro Art Studio $88,259 1,239 October 2014
The World of Smog: On Her Majesty’s Service $101,351 1,770 November 2014
Rum & Bones $739,513 4,417 December 2014
Blood Rage $905,682 9,825 March 2015
B-Sieged: Sons of the Abyss $567,350 4,774 May 2015
Zombicide: Black Plague $4,079,204 20,915 July 2015
The Others: 7 Sins $1,464,489 10,136 October 2015
Arcadia Quest: Inferno $1,710,713 9,991 December 2015
Xenoshyft: Dreadmire $383,406 4,398 January 2016
Masmorra: Dungeons of Arcadia $1,010,958 10,862 March 2016
Rum & Bones: Second Tide $947,864 5,794 April 2016
Massive Darkness $3,560,642 22,361 July 2016
The World of SMOG: Rise of Moloch $1,174,130 7,892 February 2017
Rising Sun $4,228,060 31,262 April 2017
Zombicide: Green Horde $5,004,614 27,236 June 2017
A Song of Ice & Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game $1,690,466 9,040 August 2017
Hate $1,469,489 10,227 February 2018
Zombicide: Invader $3,352,208 18,486 May 2018
Arcadia Quest: Riders $316,018 5,272 May 2018
Cthulhu: Death May Die $2,412,286 15,831 July 2018
Starcadia Quest $935,956 6,503 September 2018
Project: Elite $634,782 5,367 November 2018
Blood Rage Digital $769,503 11,213 December 2018
Munchkin Dungeon $701,618 6,444 February 2019
Bloodborne: The Board Game $4,013,731 23,986 May 2019
Trudvang Legends $1,492,714 11,808 August 2019
CMON Time Machine $296,056 11,306 September 2019
Zombicide: 2nd Edition $3,410,084 21,735 November 2019
Night of the Living Dead: A Zombicide Game $430,154 6,318 December 2019
Marvel United $2,866,168 21,290 March 2020
Ankh: Gods of Egypt $3,320,196 23,386 May 2020
CMON Comics -- Vol. 1 $501,632 12,261 June 2020
Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape $3,813,274 21,763 August 2020
CMON Presents: The Animation Collection $743,049 7,266 January 2021
Zombicide: Undead or Alive $3,310,872 21,160 March 2021
Marvel United: X-Men $5,988,089 25,303 May 2021
Masters of the Universe: The Board Game $2,046,517 8,166 October 2021
Marvel Zombies - A Zombicide Game $9,032,583 28,974 February 2022
Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City - The Board Game $886,783 6,345 July 2022
Dune: War for Arrakis $1,334,501 11,449 September 2022
Cthulhu: Death May Die - Fear the Unknown $3,426,673 21,337 November 2022
Marvel United: Multiverse $4,787,626 20,886 February 2022
Zombicide: White Death $3,839,614 19,303 April 2023
Mordred $669,976 5,687 July 2023
CDeased - A Zombicide Game $3,564,789 12,787 November 2023
Totals: $108,628,027 658,183
Average: $1,905,755 11,547

