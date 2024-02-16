Dune 2’s press tour is actually a Zendaya fashion simulator

The Dune: Part Two cast might have had some awkward moments during the film’s press tour, but thank goodness Zendaya is here to set things right. Fans have had high expectations for fashion at the string of press events, and she has not failed meet them. In fact, she might have just worn her best outfit yet for world premiere of the film in London on Thursday.

The actress stunned fans by wearing a metal armor suit that bore her butt and chest. It’s stunning; she looked like a futuristic space goddess who descended just to grace us with her presence for the film. Zendaya wore the original fembot suit from the Manfred Thierry Mugler fall 1995 Haute Couture collection, as confirmed by her stylist Law Roach.

The futuristic metal looks served as the perfect fit for the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film, set for release in the United States on March 1. The Brooklyn Museum’s “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition hails French designer Mugler as one of “most daring and innovative designers of the late 20th century.” The suit is a piece of history and a vision of the future all in one.

Zendaya’s fashion has become a central facet of her persona and appeal as a celebrity. She’s the kind of star who can turn Paris Fashion Week upside down simply by changing her hairstyle. A moment like an arrival to a show can become a fixation of fans everywhere as people document her grip on the fashion world at large. Over time, she’s established herself by wearing inventive looks that distinguish her among peers that have refined fashion taste themselves.

Now, the Dune: Part Two press tour has become one giant vehicle for facilitating some Zendaya’s most iconic looks as she’s turned routine premiere events into an opportunity to set a new bar for celebrity fashion. At the London premiere, she wore not one but two Mugler looks and donned an elegant black floor-length gown the same night. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton set with crinkled golden fabrics in Paris and an elegant piece with cascading fabrics in Mexico. At another point, she wore an entire 3D-printed corkscrew dress for a photo opportunity. Each red carpet has been a treat to see and, after this, it’s no wonder that Zendaya will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour as one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala.

Almost every outfit has set fans aflutter as people share and praise her outfits on social media. However, the metal suit has taken on a new fervor and has been almost inescapable on my own social media feeds. She wore the suit yesterday, and now simple videos showing the actress in the suit already can rack up more than 800,000 views on TikTok. On the fan side, the look has just inspired fans to discuss their obsession with the star: Someone already created a fan edit using footage of her in the suit, set to Beyoncé’s song, “Alien Superstar.”

It’s been a treat to see each look from the tour. The only question left now is if there is any way the actress will be able to top this look.